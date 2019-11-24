City of Hickory crews worked to erect and decorate a two-story tall Christmas tree placed on Union Square this week.
To view more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
The tree is a Fraser fir grown by Larry Smith with Mountain Top Fraser Fir in Newland, N.C. The city has purchased trees from that tree farm for the last four years, according to City of Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian.
She added that the city's tradition of locating, cutting, and putting a tree up on Union Square dates back to 2012.
Killian said the 2019 tree will be lit with about 2,500 lights and a star on top.
