I have become involved, along with my wife Rose (and at her suggestion), with the Hickory Museum of Art. I have to admit I have had, as far back as I can remember some interest in art. However, that interest has been gradually sharpened in the 30 years since we met. Sharing a life with someone who has an art degree, and has been a working artist for more than those 30 years, does not dull one’s appreciation for the beautiful and/or question-raising aspects of “art.”
On Sept. 7, on the north lawn behind the SALT Block (Hickory Museum of Art building) was the seventh yearly installment of the Auto Lawn classic car show. This year’s theme was “Before the War,” with emphasis placed on vehicles built prior to World War II. Also entered were cars from European countries (later model cars) such as German, Italian, British, other European makes and European motorcycles.
Rose and I have become volunteers with the museum, working in the gift shop twice a month, helping guests check in for special events and, at my urging, volunteering for the Auto Lawn party.
Arriving at 7 that Saturday morning, we started by stretching a couple hundred feet of extension cord from the electrical panel on one side of the lawn to the sound system on the opposite side. Next was setting up tables and chairs for the spectators to eat at later and covering the tables with cloths that blew off some of the tables later when the breeze came up. We put up signs pointing the way to the restrooms. All this occurred before beginning our assigned tasks for the day.
Rose had volunteered to install signs at various locations around the museum property pointing the way to the car show for visitors. Turned out that the man who really knew which signs went where didn’t show up until a couple hours later.
I had volunteered as a “traffic director” along with four other guys, three of whom didn’t show up.
My job was to help guide the drivers of the cars which were entered in the show to their assigned places on the lawn. As it turned out — and this kind of thing is true of festivals of any kind — it was me and one other traffic director directing traffic onto the lawn, and Jon Carfagno (director of the museum) along with Charlie Zagaroli (assistant creator of this event) who actually led the cars to their numbered spaces.
What happened to the other three who had signed up for traffic direction? Who knows! But what IS known is that a small number of people, thinking on their feet and willing to improvise, can take a less-than-perfect situation (lemons) and turn it into a challenging, rewarding, and fun experience (lemonade).
This Auto Lawn party was definitely a good time with food, drink, prizes, giveaways and, most importantly for this event, a chance to view rolling works of art created mostly in other lands. There were examples from BMW, Mercedes, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Triumph, Porsche, one absolutely beautiful 1940 Ford, and several pre-WWII cars I didn’t recognize.
None of these cars were trailered to this event; they all got here under their own power. The last entry to show up was obviously pre-WWII, arriving at about 10:30. The driver apologized for being late, stating that the car he had registered to exhibit had experienced mechanical problems on the way to the show, so he had to return home and get the absolute jewel of a car that finally made it onto the lawn.
My jaw bounced off the grass. This beautiful, impeccably restored automotive vision was his SECOND CHOICE! I’ve always been very interested in cars (restorations, hot rods, customs) since high school in the late ‘50s but can only imagine what it must be like to have a stable of automobiles, where the value of a single example could possibly be worth several times what Rose and I paid for our home.
The point of this story is this: Hickory is very fortunate to have a high-class museum right here in town which features not only festive activities like Auto Lawn, but has many art exhibits on three floors within the building which change regularly. One gallery displays nine paintings which hung in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and are now owned by our museum. There are many activities for children which encourage them to interact with the displays.
Auto Lawn will be coming around again next September. Meanwhile, there are many things to make a trip to the Hickory Museum (aka the SALT Block) an enjoyable time. The admission is free, as are the experiences adults and children will take home from your visit. Hope to see you there. You won’t be disappointed. Call (828) 327-8576 for days and times.
