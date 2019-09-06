HICKORY — A Fashion for Charity event benefitting Centro Latino will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Mosteller Mansion, 1998 Mosteller Estate Ave., SE, Hickory.
Featuring actor/model Kurt Roberson, the event will include fashion for men and women provided by Dillard’s. Roberson, who is hearing-impaired, is from Louisville, Kentucky. Interpretation for the hearing-impaired will be provided at the fashion show.
Participants will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, a silent auction, and free raffle ticket. The first 150 will receive an additional gift bag from Dillard’s.
Tickets are $25 and can be obtained through Centro Latino at 828-330-0477, at the event, or online at www.centrolatinohickory.com . Hickory Junior Woman’s Club is co-presenter of the event.
Since 1990, the Latino population of Catawba County has increased from 900 to 15,000 residents.
Centro Latino was established as a nonprofit agency in 1999 in order to serve this rapidly growing population.
The mission is to bridge the cultural gap between Spanish-speaking and non-Spanish-speaking members of the community.
