HICKORY — The next Downtown Hickory Art Crawl will be held Sept. 19, when more than 60 artists will display and sell their works.
The artists are all in an easily walkable four-city-block area. There will be pottery, paintings, woodworking, and more.
A kick-off party begins at 5 p.m. at Fanjoy/Labrenze Studios, located at 215 First Ave. SW. Maps of the art crawl route and the participants will be available. Have your map checked off at selected locations for a chance to win prizes from participating businesses. The art crawl continues until 8 p.m.
Downtown Hickory Art Crawls are sponsored by the Hickory Downtown Development Association, Boyd & Hassell Industrial Commercial Real Estate and the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
For more information on HDDA, membership, businesses, other events and downtown Hickory, call 828-322-1121 or email info@downtownhickory.com .
On the Net: www.downtownhickory.com
