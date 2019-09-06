HICKORY — Applications for 2019 – 20 Regional Artist Projects Grants (RAP-G) for artists residing in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba or McDowell counties are now being accepted. (A Spanish language version of the application and guidelines is also available.) This annual grant, for up to $1,500, provides financial support to professional artists at any stage in their careers.
Grants can be awarded in all arts disciplines. The deadline for applications is Friday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. Late applications cannot be accepted. Awards will be announced by early November.
The Regional Artist Projects Grants Program focuses on career development of both the individual and artistic groups. Recipients of the grant may use the funding for specific career advancement including, but not limited to, career promotion, travel expenses, supplies and equipment, training, and competition/completion of new work.
To be eligible for consideration, all application proposals should be written with a specific project in mind. A one-on-one meeting with a sponsoring organization executive director is encouraged. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and should possess a strong record of artistic accomplishment appropriate to the stage of his/her career. Candidates cannot be full-time college students. The Regional Artist Project Grants Program is supported by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council and sponsored locally with matching monies from the United Arts Council of Catawba County, Caldwell Arts Council, the Hiddenite Center, McDowell Arts Council Association, Burke Arts Council and the Rock School Arts Foundation.
To receive guidelines or an application or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with a sponsoring organization, call one of the following:
- Karen Walker, Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, Alexander County, 828-632-6966, karen@hiddenitearts.org
- Deborah Jones, Burke Arts Council, 828-433-7282, director@burkearts.org
- Suzette Bradshaw, Caldwell Arts Council, 828-754-2486, suzette@caldwellarts.com
- Kathy Greathouse, United Arts Council of Catawba County, 828-324-4906, kgreathouse@artscatawba.org
- Susan Pyatt-Baker, McDowell Arts Council Association, 828-652-8610, mcdowellarts@gmail.com
- Sharon Bowman, Rock School Arts Foundation, 828-838-9806, rsaf1819@gmail.com
