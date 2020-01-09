HICKORY - Like a cross between Weird Al Yankovic and a classic rock tribute band, Jack Willhite's Rock & Roll Comedy Show uses a half-ton of guitars, amps, lights and  costumes to bring you twisted, high-energy, music parodies of your favorite rock acts from AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick & Stevie Ray Vaughan to ZZ Top, Prince, Styx, Ozzy & Guns N' Roses.

Willhite will be bringing this eclectic cast of characters to Main Cellar City Club from 8-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, to  raise funds for Hickory Soup Kitchen. Tickets are $15, and all proceeds go to support the Soup Kitchen. Dan "He Paints the Music" McGraw will be in attendance as well, bringing his one-of-a-kind masterpieces to life.

This event is brought to you by Artisan Entertainment, Mustard Seed Productions and Main Cellar City Club. 

Main Cellar City Club is at 332 First Ave., SW.

Tickets for the Soup Kitchen fundraiser can be purchased at http://bit.ly/JWRNRCS.

