HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Office of Multicultural Affairs will host a Celebration of Nations on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The festival will take place on the front CVCC lawn (U.S. 70 in Hickory) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sponsored by BB&T, CVCC and the CVCC Foundation Inc., the Celebration of Nations recognizes and celebrates the cultures that make up the CVCC service area of Catawba and Alexander counties.
Free and open to the public, attendees are invited to dress in their native attire and inform the community about their culture through crafts, pictures, artifacts and games. Food trucks will be selling food.
Activities include henna tattoos, face painting, photo booth and cultural games. Cultural dancers and entertainment are scheduled throughout the event.
Individuals planning to attend the event who have a disability needing accommodations should contact CVCC’s Counselor for Students with Disabilities at least 72 hours in advance to allow time to arrange the services at 828-327-7000, ext. 4222, or accommodations@cvcc.edu.
For more information about CVCC’s Celebration of Nations, visit www.cvcc.edu/savethedate, or 828-327-7000 ext. 4578.
