The 106th annual Hickory American Legion Fair opens today at 5 p.m., and the theme is, “Dive into our Kingdom.”
Gary Price, president of the Hickory American Legion Fair, said granddaughter Alexis Ward came up with this year’s theme. “We’ve never had a diving act or camels, so she (Ward) combined those two to come up with ‘Dive into our Kingdom,’” he explained.
This year’s acts include live music by Renee Riddle and The Ramblers, Extreme Illusions and Escapes magic act, The Flying Fools High Dive Show, Camel Kingdom, Hogway Speedway pig, duck and goat racing, chainsaw artist Randy Everette and Lew-E the clown.
The acts will be featured a number of times each day of the fair. A fireworks show will also be featured at 10:30 p.m. each night, except for the closing night on Monday, Sept. 2.
The Veteran’s Wall memorial with over 600 photos of local veterans, livestock barn, commercial exhibit, craft barn and sawmill demonstration will be returning to the fair this year as well.
The Hickory Fair will run through Monday at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton. General admission each day is $7 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17 and children ages 6 and younger are admitted for free.
For more information visit www.hickoryfair.com, or call 828-464-5433.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.