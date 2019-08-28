The 106th annual Hickory American Legion Fair opens today at 5 p.m., and the theme is, “Dive into our Kingdom.”

Gary Price, president of the Hickory American Legion Fair, said granddaughter Alexis Ward came up with this year’s theme. “We’ve never had a diving act or camels, so she (Ward) combined those two to come up with ‘Dive into our Kingdom,’” he explained.

This year’s acts include live music by Renee Riddle and The Ramblers, Extreme Illusions and Escapes magic act, The Flying Fools High Dive Show, Camel Kingdom, Hogway Speedway pig, duck and goat racing, chainsaw artist Randy Everette and Lew-E the clown.

The acts will be featured a number of times each day of the fair. A fireworks show will also be featured at 10:30 p.m. each night, except for the closing night on Monday, Sept. 2.

The Veteran’s Wall memorial with over 600 photos of local veterans, livestock barn, commercial exhibit, craft barn and sawmill demonstration will be returning to the fair this year as well.

The Hickory Fair will run through Monday at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton. General admission each day is $7 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17 and children ages 6 and younger are admitted for free.

For more information visit www.hickoryfair.com, or call 828-464-5433.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

Tags

Load comments