Auditions for upcoming Hickory play to be held next week
HICKORY — Hickory Community Theatre (HCT) is holding auditions for the comedy ‘Exit Laughing’ by Paul Elliott at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 10 and 11 with callbacks on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Auditions will take place in the HCT complex at 30 3rd St NW in downtown Hickory. The play calls for five actors, four women and one man of all ethnicities. Three of the women characters are mid-to-late 50s, the other characters are in their 20’s. No preparations are necessary but scripts are available to check out. Auditions are open to everyone.
Rehearsals begin Monday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. The play will be performed in the Firemen’s Kitchen, March 27 through April 11. More information is available at www.hickorytheatre.org/auditions or by calling 828-327-3855.
Valentine Party scheduled for Trade Art Alley
HICKORY — The public is invited to attend the second annual SweetArt Valentine Party.
The free event hosted by Trade Alley Art Gallery on Thursday, Feb.13, 6-8 p.m. will feature bubblies, bon bons and more. Guests can browse through the gallery’s treasures of unique art, furniture and artisan gifts, many new, while enjoying delectable treats.
Those who arrive between 6-7 p.m. will receive free tickets for entry into a raffle for a unique gift basket.
The gallery is located at 25 2nd Street NW (next to Taste Full Beans.) For more details visit www.tradealleyart.com.
Singing Valentines gram offered by CVCC
HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Choral Ensemble will be delivering personal singing Valentine grams on Thursday, Feb. 13 as a fundraiser for their upcoming performance at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Members of the CVCC Ensemble will travel to pre-arranged locations to perform a singing Valentine Gram for $25. Each singing gram features two songs by a trio of CVCC Ensemble members. Recipients will also receive a rose and balloon.
In order to reserve a Singing Valentine Gram, please contact Caroline Simyon 828-327-7000 ext. 4305 or csimyon@cvcc.edu.
Carolina Moonlighters to offer singing Valentines
HICKORY — The Carolina Moonlighters are pleased to announce their Singing Valentine program for 2020 is now available.
This program is one of two fund raising programs the chorus conducts to offset expenses and enable monetary assistance to other area non-profit organizations. A Singing Valentine includes two love songs by a qualified quartet, a rose and a photo with the quartet for the recipient of this Valentine gesture.
For information and bookings contact Bill Jones at 828-598-0316. Singing Valentines will be delivered on Friday, Feb. 14 throughout the Greater Hickory, Lenoir and Newton/Conover areas.
The two quartets delivering the Singing Valentines are the award winning Acappella Fellas and Easy Pieces.
Earl Scruggs Center opens new exhibit
SHELBY — The Earl Scruggs Center has opened a new special exhibition, ‘Standing Her Ground: Women in Country Music,’ opening to the public on Friday, Feb. 14 and running through Sept. 8.
The exhibition profiles many notable women, including Louise Scruggs, who shrewdly guided the success of Flatt & Scruggs and set the standard for professional managers within the country music industry.
In addition, the exhibition includes a display of stage outfits worn by Loretta Lynn and Connie Smith and objects owned by Alice Randall, the songwriter of “XXX’s and OOO’s (An American Girl),” a #1 hit for singer Trisha Yearwood.
As part of programming for ‘Standing Her Ground: Women in Country Music,’ the Earl Scruggs Center will screen a documentary about the life and career of legendary musician Alice Gerrard on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. ‘You Gave Me A Song’ offers an intimate portrait of Gerrard, known internationally for her contributions to old time and bluegrass music and her remarkable journey creating and preserving traditional music.
Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with Gerrard and filmmaker Kenny Dalsheimer following the film. This screening event is presented by Come Hear NC. To reserve a seat for this event, visit www.earlscruggscenter.org/events.
Additional programming for Standing Her Ground: Women in Country Music will be announced in the coming months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.