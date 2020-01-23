Hickory Community Theatre to perform ‘A Raisin in the Sun’
HICKORY — Two new actors are coming to Hickory Community Theatre as part of the cast for the 50th anniversary production of, ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ by Lorraine Hansberry. The play opens Jan. 31 and runs through Feb. 16 in the Jeffers Theatre.
In this landmark drama, the Younger family is struggling to rise out of poverty and achieve the American dream, though they have differences over how to make it happen. Three generations are living in a small apartment when opportunity arises because of an insurance settlement.
Mama Lena wants to invest it in buying the family a home of their own, but her son Walter wants to go into business and her daughter Beneatha dreams of going to medical school. Walter is also looking for a better life for his son Travis.
In the Hickory production, the roles of Lena and Travis are played by Kathy Walker and Branden Taylor. Both are making their Hickory Community Theatre debut, but also share another connection. Both of them have lived in New York and Pennsylvania before moving to North Carolina.
Walker was living in New York City and the time of the September 11th attacks, and relocated here to be closer to her parents and for a change in career. She currently lives in Statesville, where she has performed in several plays with Theatre Statesville, including ‘The Dixie Swim Club’ and ‘Miracle on 34th Street.’ She also directed ‘The Odd Couple’ in 2011.
Taylor has done two plays while attending Discovery High School, ‘Harvey’ as EJ Lofgren and ‘Into the Woods’ as the steward. He is currently pursuing an Associate of Fine Arts degree at CVCC, where he performed in the 10 minute play festival last summer.
Performances of ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ are Fridays and Saturdays (Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7, 8, 14 & 15) at 8 p.m., Thursdays (Feb. 6 & 13) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (Feb. 9 & 16) at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students. Thursday night tickets are $14 for all adults and $10 for students. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
‘The Frog Prince’ to be performed at Green Room Community Theatre
NEWTON — On Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. there will be a one-time showing of The Green Room’s performance of ‘The Frog Prince,’ a unique version of the original tale.
‘The Frog Prince’ is a story about a rude Princess and a stubborn Prince. The prince is turned into a frog by a mysterious enchantress. In order to break the spell, they must become true and trusted friends by being kind to each other and true to their word.
‘The Frog Prince’ is produced by Duke Energy, HSM Solutions and Lee Industries. It is directed by John David Brown, III. The show is performed by The Green Bean Players, a troupe of adult actors who specialize in presenting classic stories to the young and young-at-heart.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling 828-464-6128 Wednesday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $6 for children age 12 and under. All ticket prices include NC sales tax.
The performance will in the McCreary Theatre at the Old Post Office Playhouse in historic downtown Newton.
Tai Chi classes to be offered at library
HICKORY — Winter 2020 sessions of Easy Tai Chi classes will be offered at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, Feb. 3,10, 24, March 2 and 9.
This low-impact exercise takes you through a series of martial arts motions designed to improve flexibility, balance and muscle retention and reduce stress for better health and well-being.
Classes will be led by Diane Christensen, a Hickory resident and a certified Easy Tai Chi Instructor. All levels of experience are welcome. Tai Chi can be easily adapted for any age or physical ability. Attendees should wear comfortable clothing for movement.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
KAIA String Quartet to perform rug concert
HICKORY — Ridgeview Branch Library will host a free rug concert by the KAIA String Quartet. Music lovers of all ages, especially the very youngest, are enthusiastically invited to the music concert on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 11 am.
KAIA String Quartet is comprised of Victoria Moreira, Naomi Culp, Amanda Grimm and Hope DeCelle.
This free rug concert is an opportunity for the very youngest music lovers to hear the quartet in an intimate setting with a chance to meet each member. Children are encouraged to ask questions, move around, listen carefully and participate fully in this musical experience.
For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street SW, at the corner of 1st Street and 7th Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.
