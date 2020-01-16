‘American Buffalo’ continues at Hickory Community Theatre
HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre’s (HCT) production of ‘American Buffalo,’ the 1970s-era play about a trio of Chicago hoods by David Mamet, continues its run this weekend in the Firemen’s Kitchen.
The original 1975 off-Broadway production of ‘American Buffalo’ won an Obie Award as best new play; the work was named best American play by the New York Drama Critics Circle when it hit Broadway in 1977. The play was adapted into a 1996 movie starring Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Franz and Sean Nelson. This production is rated R for adult language.
Eric Seale, a candidate to be HCT’s new Artistic Director, will be at this Sunday, Jan. 19 performance to talk with the audience after the play. This will be followed by a “meet-and-greet” reception. Both of these events are open to the public.
Performances are Thursdays (Jan. 16 & 23) at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays (Jan. 17, 18, 24 & 25) at 8 p.m., and Sundays (Jan. 19 & 26) at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students. Thursday night tickets are $14 for all adults and $10 for students. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Hickory Museum of Art presents new exhibit
HICKORY — Working out of his studio in Belmont, North Carolina, artist Juan Logan continues to expand the reach of his art’s unyielding call for social responsibility.
A retired University of North Carolina Professor, Logan’s installations, sculptures, prints and paintings are included in the collections of Whitney Museum of American Art, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Mint Museum of Art and many more.
Hickory Museum of Art’s (HMA) exhibition, “Juan Logan: Collecting & Creating,” is the first to present his own work in dialogue with his many holdings by the most important artists from the 1970s to the present.
A series of events support the exhibition. HMA members will be given the first view of the exhibition during Sneak Peek tours on Friday, Jan. 17 at 4 and 5 p.m., before it officially opens to the public on Saturday.
On Saturday, Jan. 25 from 6- 9 p.m., HMA will present ‘An Evening with Juan Logan.’ The museum opens at 6 p.m. for a reception and exhibition viewing with the internationally-renowned artist.
At 7 p.m., walk across the hall to the Drendel Auditorium for a panel discussion and Q&A with Logan. The galleries will reopen following the talk. Admission is $10 for HMA members and $15 for non-members.
Additional events include: “Coffee in the Coe: A Round Table Discussion with Juan Logan” on March 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.; “HMA Member’s Only Trip: Visit to Juan Logan’s Studio & More” on Saturday, March 14; and “Who Cares? Series: Juan Logan” on Thursday, March 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
The exhibit will be open to the public from Jan. 18 to May 10. Visit www.hickoryart.org or follow the museum’s page on Facebook for complete event details.
Scottish heritage to be celebrated at Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center invites the community to join in a celebration of Scots heritage in our region with a Scottish Feaste Celebrating Robert Burns.
This evening of Scottish heritage festivities will be held at the Center's Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County) on Thursday, Jan. 23 and will begin at 7 p.m.
The cost of admission is $16 per person. This all inclusive admission price includes the Scottish feaste, musical entertainment by “Celtic Sessions” and tax. Reservations for this grand evening are required.
Born in January of 1759, Robert Burns was one of the most celebrated poets of all time. He is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and was a pioneer of the Romantic Movement. The Center’s festivities will feature many of Burns’ works of poetry, which have been set to song. To celebrate his birthday, guests are encouraged to dress in their tartans and plaids.
On this special evening, the feaste itself is part of the performance and the grandeur of the event. After a Scottish welcome, guests will feast on a traditional Scottish meal, which is served family style and includes: haggis, pork, shredded cabbage, pan haggerty, baps & butter and tipsy laird for dessert.
Throughout the evening, guests will be entertained with a unique blend of traditional Celtic music from ‘Celtic Sessions.’ This 3-piece Celtic band features Alexander County native R.G. Absher, Julian Charles and Naomi Orr. Their music features Irish harp, hammered dulcimer, Irish drum, fiddle, banjo and guitar.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org
