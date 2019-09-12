HICKORY — On Friday, Sept. 13 the City of Hickory’s Sails Original Music Series will feature Sierra Ferrell with special guest Nate Leath of Bethlehem.
Self-described as a “jingle-janglin gypsy tornado of sound hailing from Charleston, West Virginia,” Ferrell is highly admired for her emotional lyrics and nostalgic vocals.
For the Sails event, Ferrell and her band will be joined by local fiddle prodigy Nate Leath, who made a name for himself in the North Carolina bluegrass fiddle circuit before going on to attend Berklee College of Music.
The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. this Friday. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Olde Hickory Brewery and Silver Fork Winery will sell beer and wine in designated areas, and there are a variety of close-by restaurants to patronize.
For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, visit the Sails Music Series Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.
Kidfest to be held in Hickory
HICKORY — The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, along with The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Hickory, will co-host Kidfest (formerly known as National Day of Play) on Saturday, September 14.
This grassroots, family fun event will take place rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, located at 805 Sixth Street SE in Hickory.
Children can participate in a number of games and activities, including water slides, bounce houses, football toss, wiffle ball home run derby, corn hole, “dessert” bingo, bicycle rodeo, make-it/take-it craft, and more. All materials will be supplied.
Additionally, kids and adults can enjoy checking out cool hot rods and classic cars at the Car Show-off. This unique portion of the event will feature vehicles from a number of different organizations throughout Catawba County.
Throughout the day, there will be hotdogs, hamburgers, freeze pops and water served to participants.
Organizations supporting the event include Kiwanis International, Safe Kids Catawba County, Lowes Foods, Carolina Pedal Works, Hickory Elks Lodge, Catawba Valley YMCA, Hickory Fire Department, and Hickory Police Department. For more information about Hickory Kidfest contact Recreation Programmer Lance Riddile at 828-324-8007.
Valdese Old Rock School concerts return this weekend
HICKORY — The Old Rock School will welcome a variety of talent ranging from bluegrass favorites to a country music showcase for their upcoming indoor concert series. The season will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. with the Marty Burns Experience.
Burns is bringing his smooth country sound back to Burke County for a fun-filled night of country hits ranging from the 70’s to present day. With the purchase of a ticket, attendees will be entered to win one of two beautiful Epiphone guitars. Proceeds from this special performance benefit the Burke Theater Guild.
Other performances include:
- True Grass Band and Sideline on Oct. 12
- Russell Moore and Illrd Tyme Out on Nov. 2
- Darin and Brooke Aldridge on Jan. 11
- Nu Blu on Feb. 15
- Carolina Blue on March 7
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets and season tickets can be purchased online at concertsattherock.com, at the Old Rock School Main Office or by calling 828-879-2129. Tickets will also be available at the door for purchase. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Downtown Hickory Art Crawl to be held next week
HICKORY — The Downtown Art Crawl will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 with more than 60 artists displaying their works.
The Kick-Off Party begins at 5 p.m. at Fanjoy/Labrenze Studios, located at 215 First Avenue SW. Maps of the Art Crawl route and the participants will be available. Make sure to pick one up so you do not miss out on any of the locations. Have your map checked off at selected locations for a chance to win prizes from participating businesses. The Crawl continues until 8 p.m.
The Downtown Hickory Art Crawls are sponsored by the Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA), Boyd & Hassell Industrial Commercial Real Estate and the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
For more information on HDDA, membership, businesses, other events and downtown Hickory, call 828-322-1121, email info@downtownhickory.com or visit www.downtownhickory.com.
Free concert to be held in Newton
NEWTON — Newton will host a free concert at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre in downtown Newton from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The Bright Future Concert will feature Music Unlimited, a band performing all your favorite rock ‘n’ roll and oldies hits. Their high-energy blend of music is sure to get the audience on their feet and dancing.
The Downtown Newton Development Association will offer a beer garden during the concert with a selection of beer available for purchase to those over 21. In addition to a variety of great restaurants in downtown, food vendors including Anna’s Sweet Treats, Cranky Crab Seafood, Dixie’s Fish & Chicken, and Paradise Subs & Deli will have food and refreshments available for purchase.
Free games for the whole family on the courthouse lawn will add to the festivities. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a fun-filled evening at Newton’s newest concert venue.
The Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheater, which was funded as part of a generous bequest from Sue Jones, is located on the west side of the 1924 Courthouse Square on Main Avenue. For more information, please contact Shannon Johnson at sjohnson@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4360.
Hiddenite Emerging Artist Wall to feature Alexander County native
HIDDENITE — During the months of September and October, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Emerging Artists Wall exhibit space features the work of Elizabeth Renee Ferry. The exhibit is on display at the Center’s Lucas Mansion, which is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
A native of Alexander County and a former student of Joe Cornwell at Alexander Central High School, Ferry went on to graduate from Newton-Conover High School earlier this year. She is currently a student at Appalachian State University majoring in Graphic Design.
Located on the third floor of the Center’s Lucas Mansion, all Emerging Artists Wall exhibits are free and open to the public Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org
Performing Artist Concert Series returns to Caldwell Community College
LENOIR — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s (CCC&TI) Associate in Fine Arts-Music Program will once again host the Performing Artist Concert Series this fall.
On Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host The Carolina Reapers in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100).
Carolina Reapers features musicians Jeff Sipe, The Page Brothers and Mike Runyon. The concert will be the group’s Caldwell County debut. In addition to some brand new original material, the band will draw from jazz-rock/fusion pioneers John McLaughlin, Jeff Beck, Pat Metheny, John Scofield, Chick Corea, Michael Brecker, Kurt Rosenwinkel and others.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m., CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will present “An Appalachian Murder Ballad Revue,” in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100).
“An Appalachian Murder Ballad Revue” tales range from fictional stories passed down from Western European folklore to songs based on actual events that occurred in Appalachia. Either passed on through oral tradition or accompanied by fiddle, banjo, guitar or mandolin, these tunes reflect not only the difficulty of the time in history but the complications of finding true, reciprocated love.
The CCC&TI event will features members from Handlebar Betty (Blake Bostain on
mandolin and trumpet, Chad Berry on banjo, Anna Huffman on upright bass), as well as Lauren Hayworth on vocals and banjo, Trevor McKenzie on fiddle and guitar and Kat Chaffin with vocals/guitar.
On Monday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host The Warren Wilson College Bluegrass and Old Time Ensembles groups.
The Warren Wilson College Bluegrass and Old Time Ensembles are comprised of student musicians from Warren Wilson College in Asheville. They offer a variety of traditional music courses taught by professional musicians and their travelling ensembles are known throughout the region for their quality performances and passion for local music traditions.
On Monday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. in the Caldwell Campus Learning Resource Center, CCC&TI’s Hudson Campus will host a Holiday Sing Along. The event will include cookies, hot cocoa and the opportunity to sing along with the chorus on favorite holiday songs from the songbook of American composer and lyricist Irving Berlin.
The formal CCC&TI Chorus concert presentation of “An Irving Berlin Christmas” will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100) on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson.
On Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., the CCC&TI Chorus will present “An Irving Berlin Christmas” at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory, located at 547 Sixth Street NW.
All events are free and open to the public. For more information on CCC&TI’s Associate in Fine Arts – Music Programs or these events, contact Program Director Justin Butler at 828-726-2457 or email jbutler@cccti.edu.
