HICKORY — The Hickory Sunrise Rotary Club will host its annual Costume Ball on Friday, Oct. 11 from 7-11 p.m. at Moretz Mills located at 74 Eighth Street SE in Hickory. The event is the latest in a series of popular and hugely successful holiday-themed fundraising dances sponsored by Tarheel Wealth Management.
The doors open at 7 p.m., with DJ Eric Bowman playing from 7-8 p.m., followed by the award-winning Extraordinaires Band until 11 p.m. The Extraordinaires are consistently booked throughout the southeast, have opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd and many other famous acts.
Costumes are welcome and there will be a contest for the best and most uniquely dressed. A full meal, dancing, a cash bar and shag lessons will be included with the price of admission, which is $30 per person. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund scholarships to CVCC for economically challenged students who otherwise would not be able to attend classes.
The Hickory Sunrise Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at 7 a.m. in the Fireside Room at Lenoir-Rhyne University. For more details call Bob Steiger at 828-303-0057 or visit www.hickorysunriserotary.org.
Annual fundraising event planned in Hiddenite
HIDDENITE — On Friday, Oct. 11 the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will hold their annual fundraising event with all proceeds benefiting the center and ongoing efforts to provide arts and cultural opportunities for all ages.
The Fall Arts Gala will feature live music by the Todd Wright Jazz Quartet, dancing, a silent auction filled with items from regional artists and local businesses, heavy Hors d'oeuvres and a cash wine bar.
The Gala will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County).
Tickets are $25 each or $40 for two. Tickets are on sale by calling 828-632-6966 or email karen@hiddenitearts.org.
Valdese concerts continue with True Grass Band
VALDESE — Concerts at the Rock continues on Saturday, Oct. 12 with the True Grass Band, followed by a special performance by Sideline.
Hailing from the city of Burnsville, the True Grass Band was established in 1994 and consists of the talents of Anthony Allen, Jeff Allen, Daniel Cook, Adam Miller and Jacob Carroll. Having opened for numerous headlining talents such as Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, IIIrd Tyme Out, Seldom Scene, Rhonda Vincent, Larry Sparks and Dailey & Vincent, The True Grass Band is more than ready to kick off a night of great music with Sideline.
Sideline is a pedigreed six-piece powerhouse whose style has set the pace in Bluegrass for over two decades. Founders Steve Dilling, Skip Cherryholmes and Jason Moore can all claim their own historical significance to the genre as members of highly awarded groups, multiple Grand Ole Opry appearances and years of national and international touring.
Tickets are available for purchase in advance and at the door for $20 per person at www.concertsattherock.com or by calling 828-879-2129. The doors will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. and all tickets are general admission.
Special discounts are offered for children and veterans by calling 828-879-2129. The night of entertainment will begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information about Concerts at the Rock and events in Valdese, visit www.visitvaldese.com.
Rhythm and Roots 5k to be held in Shelby
SHELBY — Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the most musical run in Cleveland County on Saturday, Oct. 12 as the Earl Scruggs Center and Plaster Family Dentistry present the Rhythm and Roots 5k walk/run and 10k run. Race day registration will begin at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Don Gibson Theatre.
Live music will kick off the race and be featured throughout the course and at the finish line. Awards for top three overall male and female finishers and the top finishers in each age category will follow the conclusion of the 10k race.
In addition to finisher awards, Plaster Family Dentistry will present a $250 reward to the school with the most student, teacher and parent involvement in the race. After the event, race participants may show their bib at the Earl Scruggs Center to receive half off museum admission through February 2020.
Participants may register online and up until the morning of the run. Registration for the 5K run is $30 until October 10, when it will increase to $35. 10k registration is $35 until October 10, when it will increase to $40. Youth receive a $5 discount on race registration rates.
For more information or to register call the Earl Scruggs Center at 704-487-6233 or online at www.EarlScruggsCenter.org.
Author Jack Grossman to visit library
HICKORY — Author Jack Grossman will provide a program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Grossman, a Mooresville resident, will discuss the journey of writing his book, “Child of the Forest,” which he co-authored with James Buchanan. He has received numerous Humanitarian Awards and is a Founding and Legacy Board Member of Dove House Children's Advocacy Center in Statesville.
The program features an author talk exploring the themes of his Holocaust-era novel with time for audience questions and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase.
“Child of the Forest” follows the true life experiences of a young girl caught up in the Nazi invasion of her small town in Eastern Poland. Escaping the Horochów ghetto was just the beginning for twelve-year-old Musia Perlmutter.
Alone, starving, freezing at times, and running and hiding for her life, Musia sought refuge in the forest for two years while Holocaust death camps loomed nearby. Based on the true story and tribulations of Shulamit "Musia" Perlmutter, it stands as a memorial to her extraordinary courage.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
