Final weekend of ‘The Odd Couple’ at The Green Room
NEWTON — David Townsend and David Ingle will star as the famous mismatched duo in comedy classic ‘The Odd Couple’ at The Green Room Community Theatre.
Directed by Bill Morgan, this hilarious story about friendship, marriage and unexpected flatmates will be on stage at the theatre for one more weekend. The show is being produced by Corning Optical Communications, LLC.
In Neil Simon’s unforgettable play, opposites attract in the most hilarious way when the grouchy slob Oscar Madison and the pernickety neat-freak Felix Ungar find themselves living under the same roof.
Audiences are bound to be left in stitches of laughter, as a hilarious cast join the comedic duo Townsend and Ingle in bringing this new production to life, including Dan Greenfield, Eric Hauss, Joe Clark, John Koval, Kelsey Spencer and Hannah Lynch.
The dates for the final weekend of this production are Feb. 14 & 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb.16 at 3 p.m. You can reserve your seats by calling the box office at 828-464-6128.
Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 :30 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (60+), $14 for students (13+) and $8 for children 12 and under.
All ticket prices include NC sales tax. You may also purchase tickets at the door starting one hour before the show if tickets are still available.
Meet the Director event scheduled
HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre continues in the third stage of the search for a new Artistic Director to follow Pamela Livingstone when she retires in June.
The next prospective candidate, Corey Mitchell, will be in Hickory this weekend and there are three public events scheduled to introduce him to Hickory.
The first event is a Q&A reception at the Ridgeview Branch Library, 706 1st St SW in Hickory, on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m. This event is hosted by the Friends of the Ridgeview Library. Coffee and pastries will be served.
On Sunday, Feb. 16, following the matinee performance of ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ Mitchell will be leading a “Talk Back” discussion with the audience about the show. The play begins at 2:30 and the discussion will begin immediately following the performance.
The “Talk Back” is open to the public. Those who would like to see the play beforehand will need a ticket. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.
At 5:30pm on Sunday, Feb. 16, there will be a public meet and greet reception in the theatre lobby. The Guild at HCT is providing light hors d’oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages. Wine and beer will be available for purchase.
For more information about these events call 828-327-3855 or email john@hickorytheatre.org.
Young artists welcomed to enter regional artist exhibit and competition
HIDDENITE — The Youth Division of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition will be featured in the Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during the month of March.
The Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition Youth Division is open to all students in grades K-12. The deadline for entry in the Youth Division is Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. All work should be submitted to the Center’s Lucas Mansion, which is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
Interested artists are encouraged to contact the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966 to receive entry forms for participation. Entry forms are also available at www.hiddenitearts.org and at the Center’s Lucas Mansion upon request.
Due to the expansion of this series, each participant is able to submit a maximum of two pieces per student. Artists are asked to submit current works completed in March 2019 to Feb. 2020 and are encouraged to designate a priority for presentation of each piece in the event that exhibit space may become limited. All media is accepted for the youth divisions.
All entries must have a Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center entry form attached to the back of each work, and each piece must be equipped with a sturdy device suitable for hanging. Any special arrangements regarding display should be discussed with the gallery curator prior to entry.
All competition entries will be viewed by a qualified judge who will select one first place winner in each category; additional awards may be given at the judge’s discretion. An award will be given to each first place winner. Ribbons will be awarded to first place and honorable mention entries.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Black History month celebrations offered in Hickory
HICKORY — In celebration of Black History month, there are several events organized by the city of Hickory for people of all ages to enjoy and pay tribute to the African American heritage and culture.
Join Ridgeview Recreation Center in celebration of Black History Month at the 7th Annual Creative Xpressions Showcase. This event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 starting at 5 p.m.
Enjoy poetry and spoken word, singing, dance, comedy and more. There will be free giveaways and prizes. Dinner will be served. This event is free and is open to the public. Ridgeview Recreation Center is located at 115 7th Avenue SW. For more information, please contact Senior Recreation Programmer Andrea Nixon at 828-324-8007.
Bright Star Theatre, a national professional touring theater company, will present ‘Let Freedom Ring: Music and Poetry of Black History’ at the Ridgeview Branch Library on Monday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
Meet important characters like Maya Angelou, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and many more who lent their voices to this important and inspiring tale – the tale of Freedom.
With funding from a ‘Community Connections: She Changed the World’ mini-grant, the Ridgeview Branch Library will host several Community Scanning Days throughout the month.
These scanning day events will allow any interested residents to bring photographs, documents or memorabilia related to Ridgeview’s history to be scanned into digital files and used in the historical collection to create a photo display.
For more information, please contact Hannah Norcutt at the Ridgeview Branch Library at (828) 345-6037. For additional details on these and other upcoming events in the City of Hickory, please visit www.hickorync.gov.
