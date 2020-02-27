Hickory Community Theatre announces cast for upcoming production
HICKORY — In the Hickory Community Theatre (HCT) production of ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ familiar faces return to the stage as businessmen and theatrical professionals in the community of Young Will Shakespeare’s London.
Among these are Donovan Harper, Justin Thomas, Watts Rogers and Matt Finch. The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, an acting troupe made up of men and young boys since women weren’t allowed on stage, is comprised of Cameron Brent Carroll, Jordan Smith, Adam Lowery, Eljae Roe, Taylor Edwards, David Sandoval and Steve Austin. The show opens March 6 and runs through March 22 in the Jeffers Theatre.
This romantic comedy, based on the 1998 Oscar winning film, has a historical setting but the language and situations are decidedly modern. The script was adapted for the stage by Lee Hall, based on the original screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard.
Performances of ‘Shakespeare in Love’ are Fridays and Saturdays (March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21) at 8 p.m., Thursdays (March 12 and 19) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (March 15 and 22) at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors. Thursday night tickets are $16 for all adults and $10 for students. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Full Circle Arts call for artists for upcoming show
HICKORY — How tiny is tiny? Full Circle Arts (FCA) invites artists to enter its eighth annual Tiny Art Show.
For this competition and exhibition, FCA is looking for art on an intimate scale, no more than seven inches high or wide. The show is open to all visual media.
The competition may be juried by a committee of the FCA Board, depending on space available. Genie Greenlaw has created special tiny ribbons, which will be awarded by competition judge Melissa Jaroszewski, Visual Arts Teacher at the Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School.
Jaroszewski is a mixed media artist whose work combines pattern with lyrical imagery while focusing on the figure and its ability to convey an infinite array of emotions. She has been teaching art for over 15 years.
Art should be delivered to Full Circle Arts, 42-B Third St. NW, Hickory (next door to McGuire’s Pub) Feb. 27-29. The entry fee is &10.00 for up to 5 entries. There will also be a People’s Choice award and Merchant Awards.
The opening reception is March 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Full Circle Arts. More information about FCA, classes, membership and other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545, at www.fullcirclearts.org, by emailing gallery@fullcirclearts.org or by writing to P.O. Box 3905, Hickory, N.C., 28603.
Green Room Theatre to hold Dr. Seuss production
NEWTON — The Green Room Community Theatre is excited to partner with Sigmon Theatrical to present the live stage production of Dr. Seuss's ‘The Cat in the Hat’.
From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that The Cat in the Hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat that they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and the craziest of ideas, he is certainly loads of fun. Performing some amazing circus tricks, and bringing along some sneaky friends, he turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure; but what will mom find when she gets home?
The production of ‘The Cat in the Hat’ will be a one-time performance on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. The performance will be in the McCreary Theatre at the Old Post Office Playhouse in downtown Newton.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling 828-464-6128, Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 pm. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $6 for children age 12 and under. All ticket prices include NC sales tax.
CCC&TI continues Caldwell Cuisine
LENOIR — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s (CCC&TI) Culinary Arts program has announced the dates and menus for its spring semester installment of Caldwell Cuisine.
Each of the meals will be served at 6 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir and are priced at $21 plus tax per person. The events are open to the public, but diners are required to purchase tickets prior to the event.
In addition to providing an opportunity for the community to enjoy the gourmet Caldwell Cuisine menus at a reasonable price, the events also provide CCC&TI’s Culinary Arts students a chance to apply their classroom knowledge.
For more information or for tickets, visit www.cccti.edu/cuisine.
Local author program continues at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library
HICKORY — On Friday, March 6 at noon, the First Friday Local Author program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will feature Cathy A. Cook, who has a diverse writing background.
Between her first full-time job as a newspaper reporter and the present day, Cook has written numerous news articles, devotionals, sermons and grants for nonprofit organizations. She has had three books published and they reflect her love for different genres of writing.
‘Once Upon A Speech’ (Kendall-Hunt, 2010) is a public speaking textbook in workbook format. ‘The 11-Fingered Jesus’ (Amethyst Fire, 2019) is a Southern novel. ‘The Beagle and his Boy’ (Amethyst Fire, 2018) is a memoir, the true story of a three-legged beagle, a boy in a blue wheelchair and the woman who loves and grieves for them both.
The March program will take place in the upstairs conference room. You are welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during this program. The First Friday Local Author program is free and open to the public.
The application for local authors interested in participating in the First Friday Local Author program is available. Authors representing children, young adult and adult literature are encouraged to apply. To request an application, email Linda Campbell at lcampbell@hickorync.gov or ask for an application at the Reference Desk of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
