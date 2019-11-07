HICKORY — The girl-powered comedy “The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson continues performances this weekend in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre.
Gunderson sets her play in Paris in 1793 during the Reign of Terror that followed the French Revolution, but she makes it wonderfully clear that this is dress-up. Part of the fun of her script is that the dialogue is hilariously contemporary, and adult.
So are the attitudes, hopes and fears of the four women characters, all of whom are based on real women from the period. They are the early feminist political writer and playwright Olympe de Gouges; Charlotte Corday, who assassinated the bloodthirsty journalist Jean-Paul Marat; Marie Antoinette, the doomed former queen; and Marianne Angelle, a composite of the abolitionists who fought successfully to end slavery in the French colonies of the New World.
Performances of The Revolutionists are Thursdays (Nov. 7 AND 14) at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays (Nov. 8, 9, 15 AND 16) at 8 p.m. and Sundays (Nov. 10 AND 17) at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday night tickets are $14 for all adults and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under.
Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit www.hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information. This play is rated R for strong adult language.
Annual art show planned for Abernethy Laurels
NEWTON — Join Abernethy Laurels for the 7th Annual Cork and Canvas Art Show on Friday, Nov. 8 from 5-8 p.m.
Meet more than 30 local artists showcasing beautiful work on various media. This year’s show will be Parisian themed and dedicated to the late Carl Zwingli of Foothills.
The Foothills Painters artists in attendance will include Carrie Graves, Meredith Janssen, Anne Fredley, Susan Grant, Karin Koval, Irina Kudyakova, Shar Quinlan, Araine Koser, Susan Vance, Chris Witherspoon, Heidi Schoener, Melissa Crosson and Victoria Morales.
Local artists in attendance will be Eric Landrum, Roger Williams, Dick Bruns, Stephanie Fortner, Dan Fortner, Judy Carpenter, Mabel Medlin, Phyllis Van Horn, Cathy Cooper, Selena McColley, Virginia Hurley, Diane Yoder, Eric Schumacher, Terra Fox and many more.
The 7th Annual Cork & Canvas Art Show promises to be a dazzling evening of art and elegance. Craft beer, red and white wines will complement the hors d’oeuvres.
Art will be on exhibit from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, November 7th for those wanting a sneak peek. For more information, call 828-464-8260.
Craft and art show planned in Valdese
VALDESE — The annual Christmas in November Craft and Art Show, presented by the Historic Valdese Foundation in partnership with Rock School Arts Foundation, will be held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9.
The event will be open to the public on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 50 handmade crafters will sell their items that include hand-carved wood crafts, soaps, holiday décor and more. This year the craft show will feature more vendors than ever before.
Prizes such as hand-painted furniture, an accent chair donated by Kellex of Valdese, hand-painted holiday décor, and much more will be raffled off to attendees. To qualify, attendees will be given a passport at the door with the list of vendors and they must visit each booth to have their passport stamped for a chance to win.
First Baptist Church of Valdese will also be there to provide shoppers with a delicious variety of baked goods throughout the day on Saturday, along with snacks to eat while shopping. Waldensian Style Wines will be there both days giving samples of their famous Peach Bellini, as well as selling their wine by the bottle.
The event is handicap accessible. Admission is $1 per person or free with the donation of a canned food item. The Valdese Community Affairs Department will also be offering a special keepsake book entitled “Decades” featuring images of historical moments of Valdese since 1893 at the entry table for $10 each. Shoppers will receive a free Christmas in November commemorative tote with entry, while supplies last.
For further information, call 828-879-2129 or visit www.visitvaldese.com.
Songwriter and storytellers to visit Patrick Beaver Memorial Library
HICKORY — British author, songwriter, playwright and award winning psychologist Steve Bonham joins North Carolina songwriter and storyteller Rob McHale on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of songs and stories at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
Bonham, with over 10 albums, two musicals and several books, will bring his perspectives and guitar to America. McHale is a historical songwriter and storyteller with four albums of songs and stories about some of our greatest folk legends and heroes. Moonshine, mountains, the Civil War and modern social commentary weave through his albums and performances. Books and CDs will be available for purchase.
Bonham’s 31 years on the road with a guitar slung on his back have taken him from the Berlin Wall to the Atlas Mountains, from the Sahara Desert to the streets of Hong Kong, from the Appalachian Mountains to the frozen lakes of Ontario. He is a chronicler of the human spirit in words and music.
McHale is a North Carolina-based Folk-Americana artist whose songs have received recognition and awards from the American Songwriter Magazine, Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, Dallas Songwriters Association and Billboard. He has a flair for penning songs capable of taking you through a small town, down a dirt road, or on a historical journey – and bring you back home again.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Green Room Community Theatre auditions to be held
NEWTON — The Green Room Community Theatre will hold auditions for “Crimes of The Heart” on Nov. 11 & 12 at 7 p.m.
The show is being produced by Whisk & Barrell and directed by Christian Underwood. In this 1981 Pulitzer Prize winner, written by Beth Henley, three sisters – one unmarried, one a failed singer, and one out on bail for shooting her husband – gather awaiting news of their dying grandfather. Their troubles, which are grave but somehow comical, are highlighted by the other colorful characters of Hazlehurst, Mississippi. All ends on a joyful note as the sisters reunite.
Roles in “Crimes of The Heart” are available for males and females ages 18 and up. The director is looking for a cast of six actors for this show. You must be available for all performances which are scheduled for January 10-12, 17-19 and 24-26 and a producer’s night to be scheduled.
Please bring your list of rehearsal conflicts with you. You must be able to attend all of Tech Week (Jan. 5-9), unless in rare emergency cases an exception is approved before being cast by the director. This audition will consist of a cold read and some improvisation.
All auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse located at 10 South Main Avenue in Newton. Please enter at the lower level door at the back of the building (on South Ashe Avenue). Call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583 or visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org for more information.
Theatrical performance planned at Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present a dinner performance of “No Business Like Snow Business” by Atlantic Coast Theatre of Florida.
The performance will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“No Business Like Snow Business” is set in a 1950's style Holiday TV Special, hosted by the famous comic-crooning Snowman, Frosty Windowpanes. Joined by his guest star, the singing and dancing snowflake Snowi LaFlurry, the pair try to get through their live broadcast, but a big snowstorm is coming. The audience will participate, laugh, and learn the science of weather in this fun wintertime show filled with classic Holiday tunes with a snowy twist.
Cost for this fun filled evening of theater and family friendly meal is $12 for adults and $8 for students with entertainment tax included. Reservations are required by calling 828-632-6966.
In addition to this evening dinner performance, "No Business Like Snow Business" will be performed for elementary students in Alexander County Schools beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the Auditorium on the campus of Alexander Central High School. This performance is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the N.C. Arts Council.
To learn more about this event and about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
