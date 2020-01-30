Annual musician showcase to be held in Lenoir
LENOIR — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center will present the 22nd annual Traditional Musicians Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is “Caldwell Traditions Old and New.”
Designed to highlight the achievements of local musicians, the series has presented more than 200 musicians since its first show in 1998. Over the years, more than 230 area musicians have been featured.
Local band Strictly Clean and Decent featuring Patrick Crouch, Kay Crouch and Ron Shuffler will once again host the event with Mark Bumgarner as emcee. The year’s event will feature Alan Darveaux and Slight Departure, Will Willis and the Older Brothers, Reath Jackson, The Benson and The Classics Trio.
Tickets for the Traditional Musicians Showcase are $11 for adults and $5.50 for students and children.
The civic center will also host “Dinner and a Show” in conjunction with the showcase. Entrée choices include roast pork loin and NC trout. The meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the civic center, prior to the 7:30 p.m. show. Cost for the dinner is $16 per person, and reservations are required.
For a complete menu and tickets to both the dinner and the show, visit www.broyhillcenter.com or call 828-726-2404.
Art exhibit to showcase student art at Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center
HIDDENITE — Now through Feb. 28, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion South Gallery features the work of area students who have contributed to an exhibit called “Black Patriots in the American Revolution.”
A Meet the Artists Reception will honor the students and their exhibit on Sunday, Feb. 2. The reception will be held in the Gallery from 3-4:30 p.m. and is free for all to attend.
Middle and High School art students in the region were invited to participate in the exhibit project. The exhibited works were inspired by the book, ‘Brave Black Patriots’ by Idella Bodie, which contains profile stories of heroes and heroines of the American Revolution.
Provided by the Center, the book’s stories tell of many slaves and freedmen who helped to win our nation’s freedom. However, most of these brave deeds were not recorded. The book tells of the accounts of heroism that are known.
As the young artists read these accounts, they chose one story that inspired their imagination and then created a symbolic piece in tribute to the person in the story. With no photograph to consult, the resulting interpretation and artistic rendering is totally personal.
Schools participating in the exhibit are from Catawba and Iredell Counties. This project was curated in conjunction with Black History Month programming annually celebrated during February.
‘Black Angels’ screening planned in Hickory
HICKORY — On Feb. 4, Layon Gray’s ‘Black Angels Over Tuskegee’ is landing in Hickory.
Vibrantly energetic and emotionally captivating, this production continues to enlighten and educate Off-Broadway audiences after an extended opening. This award-winning, historical docudrama story of the Tuskegee Airmen told in narrative of six men embarking upon a journey to become pilots in the United States Army Air Forces.
The play explores their collective struggle with Jim Crow, their intelligence, patriotism, dreams of an inclusive society and brotherhood. The play goes beyond the headlines of the popular stories of the Tuskegee Airmen and exposes the men who exhibited the courage to excel in spite of all the overwhelming odds against them.
‘Black Angels Over Tuskegee’ will be presented on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium located on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University. General admission ticket pricing is $15. Purchase tickets at apps.thegreenroomtheatre.org. For more information about this production, visit blackangelsovertuskegee.com.
Green Room to perform ‘The Odd Couple’ play
NEWTON — Neil Simon’s unforgettable play, ‘The Odd Couple,’ opens Friday, Feb. 7 at The Green Room Community Theatre. The show is being directed by Bill Morgan and is produced by Corning Optical Communications, LLC.
Watch opposites attract in the most hilarious way when the grouchy slob Oscar Madison (played by David Townsend) and the pernickety neat-freak Felix Ungar (played by David Ingle) find themselves living under the same roof.
Countless plays, films and TV series have drawn on this iconic story, demonstrating its enduring appeal and earning it a place among the great comedies of our time. Audiences are bound to be left in stitches of laughter as this hilarious brings this production to life.
Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (60+), $14 for students (13+) and $8 for children age 12 and under. All ticket prices include NC sales tax. You may purchase tickets at the door starting one hour before the show if tickets are still available.
Reserve your seats by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.
