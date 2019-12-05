HICKORY — It is the final weekend for the Disney musical ‘Newsies’ at the Hickory Community Theatre.
Based on the 1992 Disney film, ‘Newsies’ is the tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies to strike.
Performances are Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. This show contains some violence and mild profanity and is rated PG.
Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Thursday night tickets are $16 for all adults and $10 for students and youth 18 & under.
Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit www.hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Visit downtown Hickory on Thursday nights for Holiday fun
HICKORY — Thursday evenings in Downtown Hickory will be filled with music, train rides, Santa and more during the month of December.
Head to downtown on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for free train rides around Union Square on Little Sammy the Train, take selfies at the HDDA Selfie Station and drop off your wish list to Santa at the Santa Mailbox where they will go directly to the North Pole! The CVCC Photography students will be on the Square taking photos.
Visit on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to enjoy free train rides on Little Sammy the Train, Foothills Stretch-n-Grow PLAYfitness Reindeer Bootcamp Flash Mob and the HDDA selfie station.
Santa will be in town on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bring your cameras and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the new stage on Union Square. The HDDA Selfie Station will be open. Listen to carols being sung by the Tabernacle Baptist Church Youth Choir.
Downtown local businesses will be open late these dates for unique gifts for everyone on your list. Visit the numerous restaurants either before or after the events for a well-deserved rest from activities, let someone else do the cooking for you.
For more information on The Hickory Downtown Development Association, membership, businesses, events and downtown Hickory call 828-322-1121 or email info@downtownhickory.com, or visit the website, www.downtownhickory.com.
Annual Winter Art at the Farm event planned for this weekend
HICKORY — The 21st annual Winter Art at the Farm will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5726 Grace Chapel Road in Hickory.
Have some fun, enjoy refreshments, listen to live music and enjoy the works of local artists. Hand crafted items, such as pottery, jewelry, woodworking, and much more, will be featured during the event.
Live music will be performed by Mike Wallace from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with acoustic sets by Kevin Lee Smith and Savannah Hendren. For information, call 828-228-2142.
Bluegrass Christmas event planned at Earl Scruggs Center
SHELBY — The Earl Scruggs Center will present A Bluegrass Christmas with the Cane Mill Road group on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy a night out at the Earl Scruggs Center with dinner and a show. Join us for a concert with Cane Mill Road and a three-course dinner by the chefs at The Dutch Broad Café. This event is generously sponsored by the Alfred and Shirley Wampler Caudill Endowed Fund.
Rapidly rising in the bluegrass scene, Cane Mill Road recently won the IBMA Momentum Band-of-the-Year Award in 2019, and banjo player Tray Wellington was named IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist-of-the-Year.
The Dutch Broad Café unites farm-grown vegetables and humanely locally raised animals with creative culinary skills. The restaurant is named after owner and Executive Chef Karin White’s heritage and its location on the Broad River.
Tickets to this special event are limited and may be purchased by calling the Earl Scruggs Center at 704-487-6233 or visiting the website at www.earlscruggscenter.org/event/a-bluegrass-christmas-with-cane-mill-road/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.