HICKORY — This is the final weekend for Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” at the Hickory Community Theatre, with performances Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 27.
Based on Roald Dahl’s popular children’s novel, “Matilda” is a musical adventure suitable for all ages.
Performance times for Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” are Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 & 26 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Thursday night tickets are $16 for all adults and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Newton Spooktacular set for Saturday
NEWTON — Spooktacular returns to downtown Newton on Saturday, Oct. 26.The fun goes from 4-7 p.m. with a variety of activities around the 1924 Courthouse Square including games, costume contests, inflatables and much more.
The event is an old-fashioned fall festival. It’s family friendly and features storefront decorations, Halloween-themed inflatables, dinner concessions, and trick or treating with downtown businesses for toys and trinkets.
Spooktacular is planned and presented by the Downtown Newton Development Association. If you’d like more information about Spooktacular, contact Newton Main Street Program Manager Shannon Johnson at 828-695-4360 or email sjohnson@newtonnc.gov.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” to be screened at Hickory Community Theatre this weekend
HICKORY — It’s time to do the Time Warp again when the king of cult classics returns to the Hickory Community Theatre (HCT).
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is playing at midnight this Saturday, Oct. 26. This campy romp begins when a recently engaged couple, Brad and Janet, whose car breaks down in an isolated area, must pay a call at the castle residence of Dr. Frank N. Furter, where they get anything but help with their predicament.
Audience participation is encouraged, and HCT will provide prop bags with admission. Costumes are welcome and encouraged but bringing your own props is not. Concessions including beer and wine will be available in the theatre lobby.
No outside food, beverages or liquids are allowed. Tickets are $15 and available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.
North Carolina ghost stories to be told at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library
HICKORY — Come to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. for a Halloween tradition.
Peggy Mainess will retell some of North Carolina’s most colorful spooky tales. From Wilmington to Cherokee, North Carolina is a treasure trove of ghostly lore. After hearing these tales you may be a little apprehensive on dark windy nights.
Mainess is a Catawba County native who has worked in the North Carolina History & Genealogy Room for 12 years. Before that, Peggy was an administrator for Hickory Public Schools for 27 years. It is no wonder that she knows where all the bodies are buried.
No registration is required for The Haunted Tales of North Carolina for the adults presentation on Monday, Oct. 28th at 6 p.m. For more information call 828-304-0500.
UFO presentation to be given at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library
HICKORY — Join us at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion of the UFO phenomena with local resident, Mark Spencer.
Spencer will give a presentation on the modern history of UFO sightings, the government connection with UFOs and alien encounters. Some of the topics and cases covered will include the Roswell Incident, Area 51 and abductions by aliens.
Spencer has lived in the Hickory area for over 20 years. His fascination with UFO’s began in his elementary school years and has been a hobby for the last 40 years. He has presented at paranormal conferences in 2009 and 2010. His presentation takes a skeptical look at UFO sightings.
Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Valdese hosts Halloween event on Oct. 31
VALDESE — The annual Valdese Treats in the Streets event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 beginning at 4 p.m. in the downtown area.
Every year for Halloween the Valdese Merchant’s Association partners with the Town of Valdese to hold this community event. Local merchants hand out candy from 4-6 p.m. Candy goes fast so come early and your trick or treater will not be disappointed.
A special performance will be presented on Main Street in front of the Wells Fargo Parking Lot by the Silver Sneakers Dancers. Special guest “Mother Gothel” from Disney’s Tangled will be mingling with the attendees to choose the best ten costumes. Best costume winners will be presented with a special medal, trophy and a cash prize.
For further information on events in Valdese call 828-879-2129 or online at www.visitvaldese.com
“The Revolutionists” to be last play for longtime Hickory Community Theatre artistic director
HICKORY — “The Revolutionists,” opening Friday, Nov. 1 in the Firemen’s Kitchen, will be Pamela Livingstone’s last Kitchen show before she retires in June.
Livingstone, who has been the Artistic Director at Hickory Community Theatre since 2000, chose to do this show for a number of reasons. Chief among them was to have one more chance to work in the unique, cabaret-style of the Firemen’s Kitchen, and to stage this one in a unique way that’s never been done in there before.
“It’s what we call a “letter box” style,” Livingstone said. “The stage comes through the audience, kind of like a runway. So the audience is on both sides of the stage instead of all facing one direction. It comes out from backstage and then ends in a guillotine,” she added with a grin.
Performances of “The Revolutionists” are Fridays and Saturdays (Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 & 16) at 8 p.m., Thursdays (Nov. 7 & 14) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (Nov. 10 & 17) at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Thursday night tickets are $14 for all adults and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
