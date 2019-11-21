HICKORY — The dazzling Broadway musical ‘Newsies’ begins its 10-performance run this Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Hickory Community Theatre.
Set in New York City at the turn of the century, ‘Newsies’ is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of ‘newsies’, who dreams of a better life. But when publishing titan Joseph Pulitzer raises distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what is right. Based on the real life newsboys strike of 1899, ‘Newsies’ is a high energy singing and dancing extravaganza.
Performances of ‘Newsies’ are Fridays and Saturdays (Nov. 22, 23, 29, 30, Dec. 6 and 7) at 8 p.m., Sundays (Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and 8) at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. This show contains some violence and mild profanity and is rated PG.
Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Thursday night tickets are $16 for all adults and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit www.hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Make a Christmas craft at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library
HICKORY — Get your holiday decorations started early by creating a Christmas tree made from recycled wine corks at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
After gluing your corks, you’ll adorn your tree with decorations such as buttons, ribbon, paint and other motifs. All materials will be provided. The program is free but space is limited so registration is required.
To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program.
Author Thomas Goldsmith to visit Earl Scruggs Center
SHELBY — The Earl Scruggs Center will present a program featuring Thomas Goldsmith, author of the recently released book ‘Earl Scruggs and Foggy Mountain Breakdown: The Making of an American Classic.’
Join Goldsmith on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. as he talks about his new book and explores the origins and influence of “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” against the backdrop of Scruggs’ legendary career.
Recorded in 1949, “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” changed the face of American music. Earl Scruggs’ instrumental essentially transformed the folk culture that came before it while helping bluegrass to move beyond subgenre of country music to a popular and recognizable sound for American audiences.
Goldsmith is a journalist and musician who plays guitar and mandolin. For more than 30 years, he has worked both in daily newspapers in North Carolina and Tennessee and as a freelance writer. He is the editor of The Bluegrass Reader and winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s print media award.
The Earl Scruggs Center invites the public to join us in the Great Hall for this free event. To register, visit the Earl Scruggs Center’s website www.earlscruggscenter/events or call the Center at 704-487-6233. When registering, attendees may also reserve a book to purchase at the event.
Earl Scruggs Center hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours on Wednesdays until 6 p.m. The Earl Scruggs Center is a project of Destination Cleveland County, Inc.
Fundraiser to benefit Hartman's Haven Dog Rescue
HICKORY — Join Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue for their 3rd annual Santa Paws Christmas Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brookford Community Building.
This is your one stop shop to fill your Christmas list. There will be unique and one of a kind gifts from local artists and crafters in our community, as well as independent sales representatives from various well known brands.
Choose from handmade jewelry, crafts and ornaments, homemade soaps, handmade wood items, paintings and much more. Santa will make an appearance and be available for photos. There will also be food and homemade baked goods for sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.