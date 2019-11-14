HICKORY — This weekend is the final weekend for the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of ‘The Revolutionists,’ a wonderfully witty and thought-provoking comedy by Lauren Gunderson.
In this play an activist, an assassin, an author and a monarch face the troubling times of the latter days of the French Revolution. It’s a powerful, girl-power comedy about art and activism that ends with a song and a scaffold.
Performances are Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Firemen’s Kitchen. Thursday night tickets are $14 for all adults and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under.
Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information. This play is rated R for strong adult language.
Light Up the Town event planned in Newton
NEWTON — Newton’s Light Up the Town event will be Saturday, Nov. 16 from 4-7 p.m. around the 1924 Courthouse Square in Downtown Newton. Santa will arrive at 4 p.m. and a lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m.
The celebration officially kicks off the Christmas season in Newton with the lighting of thousands of lights in the downtown area, followed by a wide variety of activities for everyone.
The event will include free photos with Santa and outdoor movies. Several community groups will fill the air with seasonal music. Delicious treats ranging from baked goods to gourmet food truck eats will be available for purchase.
Light Up the Town will be held in conjunction with the Downtown Newton Christmas Crawl, which is Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16. Each participating merchant will host unique holiday open house events with special offers, giveaways and tastings. Check with your favorite merchants for specific details and hours of their events.
For more information, contact Shannon Johnson at sjohnson@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4360.
City of Angels musical to be performed in Valdese
VALDESE — Carolina Broadway Theatre Company starts off its 2019-2020 season with the Tony Award-winning musical ‘City of Angels’ at the Old Rock School Theatre in Valdese on Nov. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.
Set in the late 1940's, ‘City of Angels’ isn't your typical musical; in fact, it's a musical within a musical. First, the audience is introduced to Stone, a detective working in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, then it's revealed that Stone is a character in a screenplay, which a writer named Stine is adapting for film.
With both writer and character influencing each other's thoughts and actions, ‘City of Angels’ comes alive with action, romance, mystery and a brilliant jazz score.
The ‘City of Angels’ cast is composed completely of young actors from the Piedmont area between the ages of 13-19. The creative team is led by Robert Clater as director and Lesia Kaye as choreographer. Fred T. Foard High School Jazz Band of Catawba County Schools will be providing live musical accompaniment at all performances.
The Old Rock School is located at 400 Main St. W. in Valdese. Tickets range from $10-18, and can be purchased at www.carolinabroadway.org. For more information, call Carolina Broadway Theatre Company at 828-330-0182.
Green Room Community Theatre kicks off The Little Mermaid production
NEWTON — The musical ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ is the holiday show for this season at the Green Room Community Theatre in Newton. It is sure to be a magical experience that the whole family can enjoy.
Join Ariel as she seeks to explore the world up above in this colorful and energetic stage adaptation of one of Andersen’s most beloved stories. This show contains all the characters and songs you love from the Disney animated version including ‘Under the Sea,’ ‘Kiss the Girl,’ and ‘Part of Your World.’
This musical is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film, produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements. The music is by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman & Glenn Slater, and the book is by Doug Wright.
The show is being present by McCreary Modern. The show is directed by Allison Andrews, assisted by Christian Underwood, musically directed by John David Welch, and choreographed by Melissa Statema.
Performances are scheduled for Nov.15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and Dec. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 17 and 24 and Dec. 1 and 8 at 3 p.m. at The Old Post Office Playhouse in 10 South Main Street in Historic Downtown Newton.
Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (60+), $14 for students (13+) and students, and $8 for children age 12 and under. All ticket prices include NC sales tax.
Tickets will be available at the door one hour before the show. Reserve your seats by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Purchase them online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.
Call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583 or visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org with any questions.
