HICKORY — Guest Director Mark Woodard recently announced the cast for ‘American Buffalo.’ The rough and gritty drama opens on Friday, Jan. 10 in the Firemen’s Kitchen.
Donny, the owner of a small-time pawnshop, and Bobby, his drug-addicted sidekick and gofer, are planning a burglary but Bobby has already messed up the stake-out. Donny tries to teach him about good business but Donny loves Bobby and wants to take care of him, so he's not too angry.
When another friend, Teach, comes in and hears them talking about the burglary, he wants in, but he wants Bobby out. This leads to conflict and mistrust among the three men, which may or may not involve double-dealing and lies. Their friendships are tested against the background of doing business. ‘American Buffalo’ is Mamet's first major play and still one of his most produced.
The role of Donny is played by Mark Alton Rose, Jordan Smith plays Bobby and Joshua Propst is Teach. This show is rated R for coarse language and strong profanity.
Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students. Thursday night tickets are $14 for all adults and $10 for students. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Dolly Parton’s Stampede Band to perform in Hudson
HUDSON — The town of Hudson and the HUB Station are pleased to announce the return of renowned bluegrass band ‘Mountain Ruckus,’ Dolly Parton’s Stampede Band. They will perform on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at the HUB Station.
Featuring Dolly's bandleader & producer, Gary "Biscuit" Davis, 4-time national banjo champion as well as Robert Hale & Matt Varhola, these veterans of the music industry will perform side-splitting comedy, great country, bluegrass and gospel music. This family-style event is sure to please music-lovers of all ages.
Proceeds benefit the continuing development of the HUB Station. Concessions will be available. Tickets are $25 for adults & $15 children 12 and under. Tickets are available now at the HUB Station Box Office and www.TownofHudsonNC.tix.com. Call 828-726-8871 for more information.
Hickory Community Theatre searches for new Artistic Director
HICKORY — Pamela Livingstone, the artistic director at the Hickory Community Theatre (HCT), will be retiring in June.
HCT leadership has been working since August on a nationwide search for the next artistic leader and has narrowed the list down to the “Final Four” candidates.
The position was announced at the beginning of October. HCT received 103 applications, which were then scored by a team of 10 reviewers. The top candidates from that process had a preliminary video chat interview, which then narrowed it down to four.
Those candidates are Melanie Cornelison from Ashland, KY; Corey Mitchell from Charlotte, NC; Marisa Post from Aspen, CO; and Eric Seale from Springfield, KY.
Each candidate will be coming to Hickory for a 4-day stay, during which they will conduct a workshop for actors and lead an audience “talk-back” after a performance. Those who participate in these events will be given the opportunity to complete a feedback survey to rate the candidate.
Seale will be here from Jan, 16-19 for “American Buffalo,” Cornelison will be here from Feb. 6-9 for “A Raisin in the Sun,” Mitchell will be here from Feb, 13-16, also for “A Raisin in the Sun,” and Post will be here March 19-22 for “Shakespeare in Love.”
The various events will be announced the week prior, in the press and through social media. Anyone who is not already subscribed to the HCT email list is encouraged to email christine@hickorytheatre.org to sign up.
