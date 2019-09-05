HICKORY — Performances of the Hickory Community Theatre’s (HCT) mainstage season opener, the groundbreaking rock musical “Hair,” begin this Friday, Sept. 6 and continues through Sunday, Sept. 22.
“Hair” celebrates the 1960s counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. To an infectiously energetic rock beat, the show wows audiences with songs like “Aquarius,” “Good Morning, Starshine,” “Hair,” “I Got Life,” and “Let The Sun Shine.”
Performances of “Hair” are Fridays and Saturdays (Sept. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 & 21) at 8 p.m., Thursdays (Sept. 12 & 19) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (Sept. 15 & 22) at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Thursday night tickets are $16 for all adults and $10 for students and youth 18 & under.
Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit www.hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Local author to be featured at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library program
HICKORY — On Friday, Sept. 6 at noon, the First Friday Local Author program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will feature author Dale Bailey.
Bailey will share his past experiences that have led to him becoming a successful writer. His newest release, “In the Night Wood,” has been recognized as a Tor.com Reviewers’ Choice: The Best Books of 2018, one of The Lineup’s 10 Best Horror Books of 2018 and added to the Locus Recommended Reading List 2018.
He also recently became a Shirley Jackson Awards Nominee for a Novel and a Locus Awards Finalist for a Horror Novel. Bailey describes “In the Night Wood” as a ghost story, but also a story about grief, loss and redemption.
Bailey is the author of eight books, including “In the Night Wood,” “The End of the End of Everything,” and “The Subterranean Season.” His story “Death and Suffrage” was adapted for Showtime’s Masters of Horror television series. His short fiction has won the Shirley Jackson Award, the International Horror Guild Award and has been nominated for the Nebula and Bram Stoker awards. He is also a professor of English at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.
To request an application for local authors interested in participating in the First Friday Local Author program, email Linda Campbell at lcampbell@hickorync.gov or ask for an application at the Reference Desk of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Authors representing children, young adult, and adult literature are encouraged to apply.
The First Friday Local Author program is free and open to the public. The September program will take place in the upstairs conference room. Registration is not required. You are welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during this program. For more information call 828-304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block.
Annual Celebration of Nations to be held this weekend
HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s (CVCC) Office of Multicultural Affairs will host a Celebration of Nations on Saturday, Sept. 7. The festival will take place on the front CVCC lawn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Celebration of Nations recognizes and celebrates the cultures that make up the CVCC service area of Catawba and Alexander counties. Free and open to the public, attendees are invited to dress in their native attire and inform the community about their culture through crafts, pictures, artifacts and games.
Food trucks will be selling food. Activities include henna tattoos, face painting, photo booth and cultural games. Cultural dancers and entertainment are scheduled throughout the event.
Individuals planning to attend the event who have a disability needing accommodations should contact CVCC’s Counselor for Students with Disabilities at least 72 hours in advance to allow time to arrange the services at 828-327-7000, ext. 4222, or accommodations@cvcc.edu.
For more information about CVCC’s Celebration of Nations, visit www.cvcc.edu/savethedate, or call 828-327-7000 ext. 4578.
Smartphone camera program to be held at Ridgeview Library
HICKORY — Interested in learning how to use the camera on your smartphone to take professional-quality photographs? Join photographer Katy Fulp at the Ridgeview Library on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2-4 p.m. as she leads a Camera Phone Photowalk around the Ridgeview Library.
Fulp will introduce participants to the basic elements of photography and then put these elements into practice over the course of the Photowalk. Participants will be encouraged to explore the possibilities of using their smartphone cameras for creative expression.
Registration is required for this program. To register, please contact Matt Dale at the Ridgeview Library, 828-345-6037 or mdale@hickorync.gov or visit the library’s website at www.hickorync.gov/library.
Ridgeview Library is located at 706 First Street SW beside the Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.
New exhibit to open at Hickory Museum of Art
HICKORY — Hickory Museum of Art’s (HMA) exhibition “How Creativity Happens” will open on Saturday, Sept. 7. The exhibit is a unique exploration into the creative process, representing the importance of collaboration and experimentation as promoters of innovation.
A cross-disciplinary group of artists, creatives and subject matter experts, led by local artists Sally Fanjoy and James Labrenz, are collaborating to create an innovative work of art. Along with Labrenz, the core group of artists includes Michael Deckard, Carmella Jarvi, Claire Pope and Hunter Speagle.
Important STEAM topics including problem-framing, observation, prototyping and concept evaluation take center stage as the team races the clock, while working together to find creative and innovative solutions. The resulting artwork will be loaned to Corning Optical Communications for display at their new corporate headquarters in Charlotte.
The Coe Gallery will be transformed into a working lab as the entire artistic process is documented, which will be released in installments in the gallery. This documentary curriculum will focus on how cross-disciplinary teams can work and blend individual talents to challenge old concepts and create new work.
A series of events will surround and enhance the exhibit experience. In conjunction with HMA’s seventh annual Autolawn Euro Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 7, guests are invited to participate in guided tours of exhibitions “How Creativity Happens” and “The Art of Adventure” with team HMA members Jon Carfagno, Clarissa Starnes and Kristina Anthony.
Normally reserved for members only, these tours are open to the public from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The final work of art will be unveiled in mid-November. The exhibition will be on view from Saturday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Classic murder mystery films to be shown at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library
HICKORY — Join Patrick Beaver Memorial Library with WHKY film critic Joe Barrett to watch and then discuss a trio of classic murder mystery films on Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.
“Rear Window” (1954) will be shown on Sept. 10, “Murder at the Gallop” (1963) on Sept. 24 and “The Night of the Hunter” (1955) on Oct. 8. After watching the film, Barrett will lead a discussion including some details behind the production of the films and about those involved.
The first film of the series, “Rear Window,” was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and stars James Stewart and Grace Kelly. It focuses on a wheelchair-bound photographer that spies on neighbors from his apartment window and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder. The screenplay was written by John Michael Hayes and was based on the 1942 short story, “It Had to Be Murder,” by Cornell Woolrich.
The Classic Mystery Film Series is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. For more information call 828-304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block.
