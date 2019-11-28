NEWTON — Take a trip under the sea with Disney’s, ‘The Little Mermaid,’ at the Green Room Community Theatre.
The show is directed by Allison Andrews, assisted by Christian Underwood, musically directed by John David Welch, and choreographed by Melissa Statema.
Based on Disney’s animated film and hit Broadway musical, ‘The Little Mermaid’ features several classic songs including “Under The Sea,” “Kiss The Girl” and “Part of Your World,” as well as new songs written by Alan Menken. Lyrics are by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater with a book by Doug Wright.
The cast includes Maegan Bellassai as Ariel, Braden Nuhfer as Prince Eric, Dior Scott as Sebastian, Kayla Harper as Ursula, Loren Statema as King Triton, Sierra Kate Lily as Flounder, Courtney Cox as Flotsam, Jacob Fincannon Todd as Jetsam, Joey Nufher as Scuttle, Jack Verner as Chef Louis and Jeff Hatley as Grimsby.
Performances are scheduled for Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 6, 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 1 and 8 at 3 p.m. at The Old Post Office Playhouse in downtown Newton.
Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (60+), $14 for students (13+), and $8 for children age 12 and under. Reserve your seats by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m.
You may also purchase tickets at the door one hour before the show. Can’t wait to buy your tickets? Purchase them online through our website at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.
Wreath decorating contest to be held at Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, in conjunction with their annual Christmas at the Lucas Mansion decorations and exhibits, is seeking participation in a holiday decorating challenge.
Do you have a knack for decorating Christmas wreaths? Entries are due to be delivered to the Center’s Lucas Mansion (316 Hiddenite Church Road) by December 2nd.
Wreaths will be displayed on the third floor of the Lucas Mansion as a part of the Center’s “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas” decorations and exhibits.
A prize will be awarded to a winner chosen by the popular vote of Lucas Mansion visitors throughout the month. Participants may pick up their wreaths Jan. 2. Wreaths may be for sale if the participant would like to sell with 20% commission to Center.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Annual Christmas Open House to be held at Arts and Heritage Center
HIDDENITE — On Thursday, Dec. 5 the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host their annual Christmas at the Lucas Mansion Holiday Open House. The event is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road and will be held from 6-8 p.m.
The historic Victorian/Edwardian era home will be filled with lights, sights and sounds of the season set in this year’s theme, “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas.” Visitors will enter into the foyer where the decorations and their imagination will carry them into a frozen world as they will experience special guided tours of the decorations in the Center’s museum.
A Frozen Christmas continues with the second floor Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibit. The exhibit will feature "Illuminations,” paintings and mixed media work by Catawba County artist Carolyn Hawes.
Hawes' work is visual imagery of the scriptures with lettering of the verses, as in the illuminating of the scriptures by monks in 800 AD with elaborate calligraphy, pictorial images and Celtic Knots.
The Center’s third floor will be transformed into a frozen kingdom fit for any prince and princess. Frosty, shimmering decorations, colorful lights and trees will complement the Center’s permanent exhibit of antique dolls and toys, delighting the young and the young at heart.
Guests will enjoy new holiday additions to the Lucas Mansion gift shop, featuring handcrafted artistic gifts. Gift shop sales will benefit local artists, crafters.
Live music for the evening will be provided by the Appalachian State University Saxophone Quartet, which features: Nicolo Iorio, soprano and alto saxophone; Marty Glover, alto saxophone; Kelsey Parsons, tenor saxophone; and Grant McPolin, baritone saxophone.
Current dues paying members of the Center’s “Friends” program are admitted free of charge with their 2020 renewal of their Friends membership. The public is invited to attend this holiday open house with payment of a $25 one-year Friends individual membership.
Guests are welcome to pay at the door on the evening of the Open House or may pay by credit card over the phone by calling 828-632-6966.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Final house concert of the season at Hickory Arts
HICKORY — Get into the Christmas spirit on Thursday, Dec. 5 for the last in this year’s series of Hickory Arts house concerts featuring Savannah Spencer with Steven Foster, Jeff Hartman and Scott McCloud for an evening of original and Christmas music.
Savannah Spencer is an 18-year-old high school senior. She has been a developing artist at Hickory Arts for the past 6 years. She has enjoyed training and performing with Jeff Hartman and John Coffey at the teaching and production studio.
Spencer has been a finalist in Hickory’s Rotarian Idol competition for five years. She placed third in the competition at age 13. She has studied all forms of dance including Ballet, Tap, Jazz Precision, Ballroom and Latin for the past 16 years. She has won multiple awards in dance competitions in Latin, Ballroom, Jazz and Precision dance.
Spencer has trained for the past five summers with the Radio City Rockettes in New York City in their student summer intensive program. She has also been involved in theater locally both at The Green Room and Hickory Theatre.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.hickoryarts.com/savannahspencerchristmashouseconcert. Only 30 seats available. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for an eat and greet with the artist. Performance begins at 8 p.m.
Hickory Arts House Concerts are very intimate. Volunteers to “pot luck” for the performer(s) and guests is strongly encouraged. All proceeds go directly to the artist(s). No membership or personal invitation required.
The studio is located at 720 Second Avenue SW. For more information about tickets and Hickory Arts, please explore the website or call 828-270-9801.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.