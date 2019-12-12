Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN DEVELOPING TONIGHT ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND EXTREME NORTHERN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA... .MOISTURE FROM THE GULF OF MEXICO WILL STREAM INTO THE WESTERN CAROLINAS TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY, INTERACTING WITH A WEDGE OF COLD AND DRY AIR IN PLACE TO PRODUCE LIGHT, WINTRY PRECIPITATION. FREEZING RAIN WILL BE THE MAIN THREAT, WITH LOCATIONS JUST EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS AND ALONG THE INTERSTATE 40 CORRIDOR EXPERIENCING THE MOST ICING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS RANGING FROM A FEW HUNDRETHS OF AN INCH TO AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH IN MOST AREAS. LOCATIONS NEAR THE INTERSTATE 40 CORRIDOR IN THE NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS, AND NEAR THE SALUDA GRADE IN THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS, COULD SEE ONE TO NEARLY TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH OF ICE IN A FEW SPOTS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF PIEDMONT AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. THIS INCLUDES AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE ESCARPMENT, THE I-40 CORRIDOR, AND LOCATIONS WELL NORTH AND WEST OF THE CHARLOTTE SUBURBS. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE, WITH MAINLY BRIDGES AND ELEVATED SURFACES AFFECTED. SOME TREE BRANCHES AND POWER LINES COULD SAG, AND ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. THE MORNING COMMUTE COULD BE AFFECTED IN SOME LOCATIONS, BUT TEMPERATURES WILL STEADILY WARM FROM THE WEST THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS ON FRIDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. A FEW POWER OUTAGES WILL BE POSSIBLE. PLEASE REPORT SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS BY CALLING THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TOLL FREE AT...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. LEAVE A MESSAGE WITH YOUR OBSERVATION AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED. YOU CAN ALSO POST YOUR REPORT TO NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE SPARTANBURG FACEBOOK OR TWEET YOUR REPORT USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE SOURCE OF WEATHER INFORMATION FOR THE LATEST UPDATES. ADDITIONAL DETAILS CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GSP. &&