HICKORY — The Hickory holiday season officially kicked off on November 22 with the City’s annual Lowes Foods Christmas parade and tree lighting in downtown. To continue the celebration of the season, the city of Hickory offers a number of festive activities and events throughout the month of December.
Senior Christmas Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 12-2 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center. Enjoy festive food, fun, and fellowship at this Christmas holiday event for seniors, ages 50 and up. All food will be provided and there will be special Christmas music by the award-winning Acapella Fellas.
Make ceramic ornaments with Mud Mamas Studio on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6-7 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library. Come get your hands on some clay and learn how to make a simple and fun holiday decoration! Use it to decorate for the holidays or give it away as a one-of-a-kind gift.
A holiday jazz concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 from 6-7 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Take a moment away from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and join Hickory Public Library for a pleasant evening of music with the Just Friends Jazz Trio. The jazz trio, featuring David Wortman on saxophone, Gary Schwartz on piano, and Charles Smith on drums, will play traditional Christmas tunes in a jazz style.
A live production of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at Ridgeview Recreation Center, and on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Don’t miss this chance to meet him in person (and his dog, Max) as they bring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to life in their own special, silly way.
The “Out and About” Senior Speedway Christmas Trip will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Join us for a day that includes shopping, dinner and the spectacular Christmas Lights at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The vans will depart at 10 a.m. from both Westmont Senior Center and Ridgeview Recreation Center. Cost is just $10 per person.
The Kwanzaa for Community Celebration event will be held Monday, Dec. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library. Join us at the library with your friends, family, and the community to celebrate Kwanzaa. April C. Turner will perform stories, songs, and dances demonstrating the principles and symbols of the Kwanzaa celebration.
In addition to these City of Hickory events, many community organizations host holiday events throughout the whole city. Check out www.hickoryeventscalendar.com to find a holiday event near you.
Pancakes with Santa event to benefit The Corner Table, Meals on Wheels
NEWTON — Mr. and Mrs. Claus are stopping by Catawba Valley Baptist Church, 3390 Shepherd Road, Maiden, on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8-10 a.m. for pancakes.
Don’t miss delicious pancakes, photos with Santa and Christmas crafts for kids. Come enjoy the fun for two great causes! Proceeds from this event will benefit The Corner Table Soup Kitchen and Meals on Wheels of Catawba County.
There are a limited number of tickets available. Call 828-695-5610 to reserve your tickets for the whole family.
Green Room Community Theatre to hold auditions for upcoming play
NEWTON — Auditions for ‘The Off Couple’ will be held Dec. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. The show is being present by Corning Optical Communications, LLC.
Neil Simon’s Tony-award winning comedy revolves around two mismatched friends: the neat, uptight Felix Ungar and the slovenly, easygoing Oscar Madison. Watch the hilarious results when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together!
The show is being directed by Bill Morgan. This audition will consist of a cold read. This production includes 8 characters. The director is looking for adult males and females to audition.
You must be available for tech week (Feb. 2-6), and for all performances. Show dates are Feb. 7-9 and 14-16. There will also be Producer’s Nights performances that will be determined later.
All auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse located at 10 South Main Avenue, Newton. Please enter at the lower level door at the back of the building.
If you have any questions, please call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583 or visit our website at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.
Santa to visit Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center
HIDDENITE — As a special part of their Christmas at the Lucas Mansion “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas” themed decorations and exhibits, the Center has organized a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Each floor of the Lucas Mansion will be filled with lights, sights and sounds of the season set in this year’s theme, “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas.” Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet visitors of all ages on the third floor of the Lucas Mansion.
Everyone is invited to bring their wish list, have a picture taken, enjoy sweets, cocoa and a gift. Some favorite Princess characters are checking their schedule to join us for this fun event, as well.
This family friendly event is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Cost of admission is only $5 per adult and $3 for each child (ages 4-17) accompanied by an adult. Children ages 3 and under are welcome to attend without charge. Call 828-632-6966 to RSVP so that Santa’s helpers can better prepare for their visit.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
