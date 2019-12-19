Puddingstone group to perform with CVCC Choral Ensemble
NEWTON — Catawba Valley Community College’s Choral Ensemble will perform with well-known western North Carolina musical group Puddingstone at 7:30 p.m. today at The Green Room Theatre in Newton.
Puddingstone musicians play an array of ancient and modern instruments, including hurdy gurdy, gemshorns and viola da gamba as well as electronic wind machines and drum sets. The combination of the new and old produces their signature sound.
Adult tickets are $16 and child tickets are $8. Call the box office at 828-464-6128 or visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
Christmas concert planned at Hickory theater
HICKORY — Allen and Jackie Finley will produce the 14th Anniversary Christmas Concert on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Hickory Community Theatre.
The show will primarily feature the Finleys, along with Nathan Hefner, percussionist Rick Cline, "America’s Got Talent" finalist Ulysses Long, Denise Baxter-Yoder and an orchestra.
Music will include 1960s pop favorites as well as many Christmas favorites. Tickets are $25 per person. Monies from the show will benefit Hickory Community Theatre and area musicians. For more information, call 828-328-2283, 828-381-8101 or visit www.hickorytheatre.org.
New Year's Eve party planned
HICKORY — Making its debut on New Year’s Eve 2019, this Roaring Twenties Gatsby Party will be one to talk about for years to come.
In celebration of the 100-year mark since the start of the Roaring Twenties, every detail has been meticulously thought out to keep with historic themes. From the music and decor to the entertainment and culinary delights, this will be a night to remember.
The party is historically accurate in terms of décor, antiques and even automobiles from the time period. Guests will be transported back to one of the most famous decades in modern history to enjoy all of the culinary delights, spirits, entertainment, themed music and a visual feast of Gatsby décor.
The event is located at Market on Main (335 Main Ave. SW) Hickory. Tickets are $95 each and went on sale Nov. 1. Each ticket includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, desserts, beer, wine and champagne until 11 p.m., a cash bar, music and dancing, a separate room themed as a Speak Easy, live entertainment, antique cars, a donation to charity (Kiki's Legacy Parrot Rescue) and more.
Formal attire is required. Gatsby-style formal attire is strongly encouraged, but not required. For more information, visit www.twosuitsevents.com.
