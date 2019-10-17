HUDSON — The Town of Hudson will present “Bright Star” as the 28th Dinner Theatre Production. The show will be in the HUB Station Auditorium, 145 Cedar Valley Road, in Hudson.
“Bright Star” was written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, and recently nominated for a Tony Award as Best Broadway Musical. Set in western North Carolina, the play weaves a beautiful tale of hope and redemption through luscious and mesmerizing musical harmonies.
The play will be shown Oct. 17-19 and 24-26, with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the play beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show, and $17.50 for show only. Tickets can be purchased at the HUB Box Office, by calling 828-726-8871 or visiting www.townofhudsonnc.tix.com.
Full Circle Arts to hold reception for fall competition
HICKORY — Full Circle Arts announced their Fall Competition for this year, which will run from Oct. 17 through Nov. 23. The public is invited to a reception of the exhibition on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m.
This exhibition is comprised of work submitted by many artists of both 3-D and 2-D work from the greater Hickory area and the four counties surrounding. Winners of the three cash awards totaling $600 in the competition will be announced at the reception.
Several Honorable Mentions will also be awarded as well and during the show viewers will be given the opportunity to vote for an artist’s work to receive the People’s Choice Award.
The judge and juror for this year’s fall show will be artist and teacher Gary Freeman. He was formerly a teacher at the art department at Gaston College and presently teaches at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy. He has been a painter and printmaker for 30 years and is well known for his North Carolina landscapes.
More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, email gallery@fullcirclearts.org or visit www.fullcirclearts.org.
Brush and Palette Art Guild to be featured at Arts & Heritage Center
HIDDENITE — During the month of October the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery will feature the work of the Brush and Palette Art Guild.
The Guild features numerous artists working in diverse mediums, including painting, drawing and mixed media, sculpture and printmaking. Based out of the Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir, membership includes artists from Caldwell and surrounding counties.
Located on the second floor of the Center’s Lucas Mansion (316 Hiddenite Church Road), the Gallery is free to visit Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 29.
A Reception will honor exhibitors on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2-4 p.m. in the Lucas Mansion Gallery. The event will feature light refreshments and is free to attend.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Male vocal ensemble provides workshops for students, performs at Lenoir-Rhyne University
HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne University welcomes renowned Leipzig vocal quintet Ensemble Nobiles to its campus to lead workshops with students Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Wednesday, Oct. 23.
LR senior music majors Shelby Blancet, Serra Smith and Edward Bland will perform and join the College Singers and Ensemble Nobiles to present a concert Wednesday, Oct. 23 at noon. The Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. performance will feature Ensemble Nobiles. Both performances will occur at Grace Chapel and are open to the public; no tickets are necessary.
Ensemble Nobiles was awarded first prize at the 2014 German Choral Competition in Weimar and judged best vocal ensemble at the 2015 International Choral Competition Gallus Maribor. One year later, the ensemble won first prize and received the renowned Ward Swingle Award Gold from the A Cappella Competition held in Graz. In 2019 the group received first place in the acoustic category at the Tampere Vocal Musical Festival.
In addition to numerous concerts in Germany, Ensemble Nobiles has been invited to perform in the Netherlands, France, Spain, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Visit www.ensemblenobiles.de to learn more.
For more information, visit www.lr.edu/publicevents or call the LR Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 828-328-7206.
Hickory Community Theatre announces cast for “The Revolutionists”
HICKORY — Pamela Livingstone, Artistic Director at the Hickory Community Theatre, recently announced the cast of the 18th century era play, “The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson.
Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.
Performances of “The Revolutionists” are Fridays and Saturdays (Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 & 16) at 8 p.m., Thursdays (Nov.7 & 14) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (Nov 10 & 17) at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Thursday night tickets are $14 for all adults and $10 for students and youth 18 & under. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Tickets on sale for “Rocky Horror Picture Show” annual screening at Hickory Community Theatre
HICKORY — Reserved seating tickets are now on sale for the Hickory Community Theatre’s (HCT) annual screening of the cult classic movie, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
The film will be shown at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 26, and is an audience participation event with “props” provided by HCT.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the HCT box office, by phone at 828-328-2283 or online at www.hickorytheatretix.org. The box office is open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
