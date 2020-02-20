African safari gallery talk, slideshow offered
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host an African safari gallery talk and slideshow by Phyllis Bailey on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Lucas Mansion Gallery.
Bailey, an Iredell County resident, took a long-planned trip of a lifetime on an African safari in 2018. This gallery talk will focus on the wildlife, landscape, weather, people and customs in the regions of Africa in which she traveled.
In addition to working as a lifelong educator with Mitchell Community College, Bailey has worked on numerous projects such as the African American Veterans Project, genealogy and family research for Alexander and Iredell counties and regional quilt research and collection. Bailey is currently working on an extensive history of African American schools in Iredell County.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Theater company to perform at Ridgeview library
HICKORY — Bright Star Theatre, a national professional touring theater company, will present “Let Freedom Ring: Music and Poetry of Black History” at the Ridgeview Branch Library on Monday at 5 p.m.
Experience uniquely powerful and beautiful words and melodies in this moving show, which celebrates the authors and brings them to life on the stage. Meet important characters like Maya Angelou, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and many more who added their voices to this inspiring tale of freedom.
All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Hannah Norcutt at the Ridgeview Branch Library at 828-345-6037.
Auditions to be held for Green Room production
NEWTON — The Green Room Community Theatre will hold auditions for "On Golden Pond" on Feb. 24 and 25 at 7 p.m.
Ernest Thompson’s play turned into an Academy Award-winning film tells the story of Ethel and Norman Thayer who spend each summer at their home on Golden Pond. The play explores the often turbulent relationship shared by Norman and their daughter, Chelsea, and the difficulties faced by a couple in the twilight years of a long marriage.
Roles in "On Golden Pond" are available for males and females ages 18 and older. The director is looking for a cast of six actors for this show. You must be available for all performances which are scheduled for April 17-19, 24-26, and a producer’s night to be scheduled.
Bring your list of rehearsal conflicts with you. You must be able to attend all of Tech Week (April 12-16), unless in rare emergency cases an exception is approved before being cast by the director.
This audition will consist of a cold read. The show includes five characters.
All auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse located at 10 South Main Ave., Newton. Enter at the lower level door at the back of the building (on South Ashe Avenue).
If you have any questions, call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583 or visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.
CVCC to hold annual Black History Month program
HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Office of Multicultural Affairs and BB&T will hold its annual Black History Celebration Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 6-8 p.m. in the college’s Tarlton Complex. The event is free and open to the public.
Keynote speaker Garrett D. Hinshaw will speak on the subject of “We the People.” Hinshaw became the third president of Catawba Valley Community College on Aug. 1, 2006. Under his leadership, CVCC has continued its history of empowering individuals to aspire, dream and achieve.
The theme will be celebrated through choir performances by Morning Star Baptist Church, CVCC Choir and St. Paul AME- Lenoir. Dinner will be served on a first-come basis.
Black History Celebration event partners include BB&T, CVCC Foundation, Inc., Students Striving for Success, Minority Males on the Move, Emerging Leaders, SkillsUSA and CVCC Diplomats.
For more information about the Black History Celebration, call 828-327-7000, ext. 4578.
Book discussion continues at Hickory library
HICKORY — The remaining sessions for the “Let's Talk About It” book discussion program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library are on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and March 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The theme of the program is "Altered Landscapes: North Carolina’s Changing World." The book to be discussed on Feb. 25, "Blood Done Sign My Name" by Timothy Tyson is available to borrow upon registration at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s Reference Desk.
Subsequent materials will be handed out at each session as the materials for the current session are collected. The book to be discussed on March 10 is "Plant Life" by Pamela Duncan.
The “Let’s Talk About It” programs are made possible through the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. “Let’s Talk About It” is a joint project of the North Carolina Humanities Council and the North Carolina Center for the Book, a program of the State Library of North Carolina/Department of Cultural Resources and an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
