HIDDENITE — Dirk Myers II, ballroom dance instructor, will begin a new session of Ballroom Dance and Line Dance classes at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center in January 2020.
The ballroom dance class will meet at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) on Monday evenings from 6:30-7:30 pm. Cost for the eight weeks class is $100 for non-members of the Center, or $95 for members, payable on the first day of class.
Myers’ line dance class will meet at the Center’s Educational Complex on Monday evenings from 7:30-8:30 pm. Cost for the 6-week class is $60 for non-members and $55 for members.
Early registration is encouraged. To register, call 828-632-6966. To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Hickory Community Theatre plans opening weekend for ‘American Buffalo’
HICKORY — Guest Director Mark Woodard and his talented cast have been hard at work for weeks preparing the 1970’s drama ‘American Buffalo,’ by David Mamet, for its opening on Friday, Jan. 10 in the Firemen’s Kitchen.
Woodard is an experienced director with dozens of shows under his belt, including ‘The Foreigner’ and ‘As You Like It’ at Hickory Community Theatre, as well as numerous shows for Foothills performing arts.
The language is aggressive, and the production is rated R. In his review of the original Broadway opening, theatre critic Clive Barnes wrote that it was, “one of the foulest mouthed plays ever staged.” It is strongly recommended for adult audiences only.
Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students. Thursday night tickets are $14 for all adults and $10 for students. Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit www.hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Green Room Community Theatre to hold auditions for upcoming production
NEWTON — Join The Green Room Community Theatre for auditions for ‘Disney’s Frozen, Jr.’ on Jan. 12 and 13 at 6:30 p.m. This all-youth production is directed by Heather Baynes.
Auditions are open to students ages 8-18. Please prepare 32 bars (or a verse/chorus) of a song in the style of the show or that showcases your vocal abilities. Sheet music is highly encouraged.
Come prepared to move and show off any special abilities you may have. These auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse, located at 10 South Main Avenue in Newton. Please enter at the lower level door at the back of the building (on South Ashe Avenue). You only need to attend one of the audition dates.
The show is based on Disney’s animated movie, ‘Frozen,’ and the book written by Jennifer Lee. It is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters. The music and lyrics are written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
‘Disney’s Frozen, Jr.’ is produced by Catawba Valley Health Systems. Performance dates are March 20-22 and 27-29. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday shows are at 3 p.m. You must be available for all performances to audition.
For more information about the production or any of the other programs offered by The Green Room Community Theatre, please visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or call 828-464-6583.
Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute plan spring events, concerts
LENOIR — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s (CCC&TI) Associate in Fine Arts Music Program will host the Performing Artist Concert Series this spring with several featured events that are free and open to all students and the general public.
On Thursday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m., CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host jazz piano and guitar combo Chris Beyt and Pavel Wlosok. The performance will be held in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100).
On Monday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m., CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host local favorite Strictly Clean and Decent. The performance will be held in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100).
On Tuesday, March 10 at 1 p.m., CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host The Lenoir Rhyne University Jazz Ensemble. The performance will be held in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100).
On Wednesday, April 22 at 1 p.m., CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus in Hudson will present the CCC&TI Chorus Ensemble. The performance will be held in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100).
A special encore performance by the CCC&TI Chorus Ensemble will be presented on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church located at 547 6th Street NW, in Hickory.
All events are free and open to the public. For more information on CCC&TI’s Associate in Fine Arts Music Programs or these events, contact Program Director Justin Butler at 828-726-2457 or email jbutler@cccti.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.