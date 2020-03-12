Artist reception to be held Thursday
HICKORY — Full Circle Arts (FCA) invites the public to the eighth annual showing of small works of art in the “Tiny Art Show’ on Thursday, March 12.
The reception will be welcoming visitors from 6-8 p.m. at the FCA gallery next to McGuire’s Pub in downtown Hickory. There will be 121 tiny works by 35 local artists of art both 2-D and 3-D most of which are both affordable and captivating. FCA will also be showing local student’s tiny artwork during this exhibit.
The judge is Melissa Jaroszewski, Visual Arts Teacher at the Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School. She is a mixed media artist whose work combines pattern with lyrical imagery while focusing on the figure and its ability to convey an infinite array of emotions. She has been teaching art for over 15 years.
Tiny, hand-crocheted ribbons by Genie Greenlaw will be given to first, second and third place winners as well as several honorable mentions. There will also be a “People’s Choice Award” the night of the reception. Along with ribbons there are two Merchant’s Awards from Granny’s Kitchen and Mint and Modern to be given out.
The exhibit will be on display from March 12 through April 18 at Full Circle Arts' gallery 42-B Third Street NW, Hickory during regular hours, Wednesday-Friday between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information about FCA, classes, membership or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545, info@fullcirclearts.org or at www.fullcirclearts.org.
Irish dance program to be held at auditorium
HICKORY — Hickory Public Library will host a performance by The St. Joseph School of Irish Dance on Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block.
This local group will perform traditional dance steps under the direction of Meg Barrett. The performers are students from the Unifour area ranging from elementary to high school age.
The St. Joseph School of Irish Dance originated in this area in 1996. The group currently consists of approximately 35 young people. They exhibit many different Irish dance rhythms such as jigs, reels, slip jigs, hornpipes and treble jigs and reels.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. This program is sponsored by Hickory Public Library and will be performed at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Artist Director search continues at Hickory Community Theatre
HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre (HCT) will host its final candidate for the Artistic Director position on March 21 and 22.
The final candidate, Marisa Post, plans to attend three public events scheduled to introduce her to Hickory.
Post has directed plays, musicals, operas and original works including ‘Chicago’, ‘Big River’, ‘Steel Magnolias’, ‘La Boheme’, ‘The Tempest’ and ‘The Odyssey’. For the past 20 years, she has directed in Colorado for Theatre Aspen, Theatre Aspen School, Aspen Community Theatre, Four Rivers Music Theatre, SOL Theatre and the Aspen and Basalt Colorado School Districts.
Post has been integral in creating, developing and teaching year-round youth and adult arts education programs throughout the Western Slope of Colorado. She was the first appointed Director of Education at Theatre Aspen, a position she held for more than a decade. She has also served as the choreographer and stage movement specialist for the Opera/Theatre Center of the International Aspen Music Festival and School.
The first event is a Q & A reception at the Ridgeview Branch Library on Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m. This event is hosted by the Friends of the Ridgeview Library. Coffee and pastries will be served.
On Sunday, March 22, following the final matinee performance of’ Shakespeare in Love’, Post will be leading a Talk Back discussion with the audience about the show. The play begins at 2:30 p.m. and the discussion will begin immediately following the performance. The discussion is open to the public. Those who wish to attend the play will need to purchase tickets, which are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.
There will be a public meet and greet reception in the theatre lobby following the discussion. The Guild at HCT is providing light hors d’oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages. Wine and beer will be available for purchase.
For more information about these events call 828-327-3855 or email john@hickorytheatre.org.
Yoga class offered at Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center
HIDDENITE — On Saturday, March 21, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will offer ‘Restorative Yoga With Liz’ at 10 a.m.in the main room of the Center’s Educational Complex.
The class will focus on a gentle and restorative practice that includes breathing techniques and various poses and sequences that help to improve mental, emotional and physical health, as well as, posture, immune and digestive systems.
As a special promotion the first 12 class participants will receive a free yoga mat. Cost for the class is $25 for the public and $20 for Center members. It is open to all levels, ages and abilities.
Limited space is available for the class. Call 828-632-6966 to pre-pay and register. Class participants are asked to bring a yoga mat or towel. Chair props will be available.
‘Restorative Yoga With Liz’ features licensed instructor Liz DeGraff. Among DeGraff’s YogaFit Inc. certifications are: Yoga Levels 1-3, Anatomy and Alignment, Prenatal and Postpartum Yoga and Seniors/Chair Yoga.
DeGraff’s goal is to encourage people to be aware of their minds and bodies with an emphasis on present moment awareness, which helps to eliminate tension and stress.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.