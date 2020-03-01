Bright Star Theatre presented “Let Freedom Ring: Music and Poetry of Black History” at the Ridgeview Recreation Center on Monday.

The ensemble portrayed important characters such as Maya Angelou, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Frederick Douglass, Sojourner Truth and many more who shared their voices in this important and inspiring tale – the tale of freedom.

The presentation was part of Black History Month events in the City of Hickory.

