Garry Moore always loved to sketch.
As a kid growing up in Statesville, he went to church services and revivals with his dad. While there, he would pass the time sketching someone else attending the service.
It was the beginning of a lifelong love of art – one that currently has him featured in the Black History Month exhibit at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery. The exhibit runs until 4:30 p.m. Friday.
It all started with a pure love of art.
“My dad, he went to church a lot -- he went to all the revivals in the area,” Moore said. “I would sit – I would always try to have me some paper and a pencil and if I didn’t I would get a pencil and get a program and I would pick somebody out in the church that I could see good and I would sketch them. Then I would have my dad give it to them after the service.”
He says people often expressed to him how surprised they were with the sketches. Moore is artistic in other ways as well – he and his twin brother, Jerry, have been in a quartet for almost 30 years.
But his true love is art. He lives close to where he was raised, having spent all of his 63 years in Statesville. He tries to sketch something every day.
“I’ll sketch on a napkin if I’m sitting somewhere,” he said.
And he’s taken classes to hone his talents. While he’s trained in multiple mediums, he says that charcoal and pastel are what he enjoys most.
“It’s something I love,” he said.
He’s had multiple showings at the Hiddenite Center, including winning one. He plans to enter the next contest there coming in April.
At one time he had a tax license where he could set up at markets and sketch people. And he practices at home – on his grandbabies. He says he can get the basics of a sketch in about 15 to 20 minutes and then fill in the shading on it.
Not that he’s rushed. Moore works on the details.
He’s done pictures of people that have died, adding his own unique touches to those, giving family members something to cherish. He’s done sketches of strangers, from photos and live ones.
While it’s a hobby at heart, sketching isn’t something he necessarily takes lightly.
As he works on his art, it’s important to Moore that it come out just right –- or he starts all over. When he gives someone a portrait, he wants it to be true to life.
“I work really hard at trying to capture my subject,” he said. “I really put a lot into making it look as much like the person as possible. A lot of times, if I do a sketch and it doesn’t look right, I just tear it up and start over. … I want people to look at it and say, ‘I know that person.’ I work really hard at getting the likeness of a subject.”
So while it may be a hobby, it’s something that he takes seriously.
And that he still finds the joy in.
“I just enjoy art,” he said. “It’s kind of an escape, too, you know? It’s something you can do to forget about your troubles sometimes. For me it is.”
