A choir from Germany will be performing a concert at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Grace Chapel at 7 p.m. today.
The choir, Ensemble Nobiles, is based in Leipzig, which is near Hickory’s sister city of Altenburg.
The group’s “repertoire ranges from late medieval mass songs to modern age works,” according to the group’s website.
The concert, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the university’s A Capella Choir, the Western Piedmont Sister Cities, Greater Hickory International Council, Klingspor and Sarstedt.
