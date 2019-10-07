Oktoberfest File

Oktoberfest, the signature festival for downtown Hickory, begins Friday.

The event, which is put on by the Hickory Downtown Development Association, offers an assortment of food and craft vendors, rides and musical acts.

One new addition to this year’s festival is a bourbon tasting featuring samplings from six North Carolina distilleries.

The tasting will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, and the cost is $15 for 10 tastings, according to a Facebook event page.

There are five stages placed throughout the festival area. Among the acts performing at this year’s festival are the Foothills Oompah Band, Allman Brothers cover band Dreams, the Hickory Jazz Orchestra, and roving accordion player Bob Wilusz.

2019 marks 34 years that Hickory has held Oktoberfest. In recent years, the festival has drawn around 100,000 people to the city.

For more information on the festival, visit hickoryoctoberfest.com or type “Hickory Oktoberfest 2019” into the Facebook search bar.

