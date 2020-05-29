2 major Burke festivals canceled

VALDESE - Two major festivals in Burke County have been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The annual Waldensian Festival and the Historic Morganton Festival have been canceled this year, but should return in 2021, according to news releases from the festivals' sponsoring organizations.
The Waldensian Festival has been taking place for the past 44 years. It is held in celebration of the “Glorious Return” of the Waldenses to the Cottian Alps of Northern Italy and is mirrored around the world by other Waldensian communities on the second Saturday in August.
This year the event was scheduled for Aug. 7-8. In consideration of the current situation with COVID-19, Valdese is exploring options to still honor its annual tradition and celebrate the Glorious Return, according to a news release.
The decision to cancel was made based off of the uncertainty of when folks can safely gather in large groups again, according to the release.
Another reason was a lack of vendors.
“During a typical year, at this point, we would have over 120 vendors registered. This year we had only 30 applicants. The last thing we would ever want to do is cancel," said Morrissa Angi, Director of Community Affairs & Tourism for Valdese.
“We are truly saddened to have to cancel this wonderful celebration we all look forward to," Angi continued. “Summers in Valdese are full of music, car shows and friendly get-togethers. While this summer will be drastically different, it is important to rebuild our community.”
The festival will return in 2021 on Aug. 13-14, according to the release.
In a separate release, the Historic Morganton Festival Board of Directors announced it had canceled the 2020 festival. The next Morganton Festival will be held on Sept. 10-11, 2021.
“The decision was not made lightly, but in the end the board of directors decided to hit the pause button for 2020 to ensure the safety of our community,” said festival director Sharon Jablonski.
“The board felt strongly that there was simply no way to have tens of thousands of attendees in eight blocks of downtown and provide any safe social distancing. As our retailers, restaurants and bars struggle to re-open while managing customer counts, safety and food product availability, it was quickly recognized that the added stress of a large event would not be feasible.”
With North Carolina reopening in phases more slowly than expected, there was no guarantee that restrictions would be lifted in time for the event to go on as planned. Jablonski said important deadlines of the planning process were approaching, and while the call was a tough one to make, it was ultimately the right decision.
“All of our contracts with deposits would have to be in place by June 1, and with our big contracts confirmed even earlier in the year, the deadline had approached to send final deposits,” Jablonski said.
“But how do you ask a loyal sponsor for money when they are concerned with day-to-day business and keeping their own people employed? We are incredibly thankful for our loyal sponsors, and look forward to working with them next year.”
Jablonski said that while the Morganton Festival cannot happen safely this year, people can look forward to smaller events happening throughout the rest of 2020, where proper safety precautions can be implemented to protect the community.
“Downtown Morganton is excited to get back open safely, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the various events being planned,” Jablonski said.
Angi said the Valdese Community Affairs Department is likewise in the process of planning smaller events that will support its businesses throughout the summer.
