What experience and skills make you the best qualified person to lead the office?
My nearly 16 years serving as your register of deeds and more than 30 years of professional experience in the real estate profession and as a paralegal provide me with the broad-based experience, knowledge and skills to continue leading the register of deeds office.
Within my first year in office, I took steps to become a certified register of deeds and then earned the advanced register of deeds certification.
When I took over, the office didn’t even have a fax machine. Now, 60 percent of our real estate documents are being filed electronically. I’ve put together 16 budgets for the office, and have stayed within budget and returned money to the county each fiscal year.
During my tenure as your Register of Deeds, we have:
» Strengthened security by implementing a new backup and disaster recovery process to better protect Catawba County's history and records
»Improved efficiency by implementing a user-friendly online system by connecting the GIS office with register of deeds real estate documents
»Protected your privacy by launching a program to fight identity theft by redacting social security and driver's license numbers on documents dating back to 1935
»Improved customer service by implementing online requests for vital records and electronic recording of real estate documents, enabling citizens to conduct business with our office without having to physically visit the office
»Protected your property against fraudulent transactions by implementing a Property Notification website that enables you to sign up and receive notifications of any transactions filed with your name.
What are some specific things you will do to run the office efficiently and provide quality customer service?
While we’ve made tremendous progress during my tenure, there is still much to be done.
Technology is constantly evolving, and I will continue to ensure that we adapt and leverage new technologies to increase accessibility, improve customer service and increase efficiency.
Additionally, I will continue to run a tight ship and do my best to ensure that we make wise use of taxpayer money, stay within our budget, and return money to the county each year.
Finally, we will continue to emphasize customer service as a top priority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.