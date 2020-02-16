Colson said he supports lowering the property tax rate from 57.5 cents per $100 to 56.5 cents.
The recent property revaluation which saw property value increases around the county would allow the county to lower the rate without sacrificing revenue, Colson said.
He’d also want to look at keeping permit fees, particularly those associated with house building, as low as possible.
Colson also wants to balance existing economic development initiatives with support for county farmers.
Do you consider yourself a conservative and what does it mean to be a conservative when it comes to county government?
I do consider myself conservative.
For me, being conservative is keeping taxes low, less regulation and less government overreach.
If we can minimize that, I think that would help the citizens of the county do what they need to do as far as their way of life and just have some minimal oversight as to the dealings of the county and everything and … making responsible and wise decisions on budgetary items going forward and other projects.
The commissioners sometimes will ask for loans from different areas for projects, things like that. I would like to be very wary of that and make sure that we’re going to be able to cover those in due time.
Is there a belief or policy idea you could not compromise on?
They just had the resolution for the Second Amendment.
I would probably not back down from that. That’s something that I would hold dear also. We don’t need to be trying to change that part, that aspect, whether it be the county resolution or the state constitution or the U.S. Constitution.
I’m pro-life. The abortion issue is something that’s very big to me also. I wouldn’t back down from that either.
Was there ever a time you took a principled stand even when it was unpopular? Why or why not?
I’m chairman of the advisory board to the Highway Patrol for the 450 statewide civilians that are part of the highway patrol.
The agency, they decided to remove all employee recognition for years of service, things like that.
I guess they saw that that was a budgetary item that they could cut but that greatly affected the employee morale. Since then we’ve had a little more turnover I think within the civilian ranks of the patrol partly as a result of that.
I took a stand. I told them, ‘Don’t remove this because this affects the employee morale and I think it’s a good thing for them.’
What is your favorite thing to do in Catawba County?
I grew up at Hickory Speedway, a lot of weekends. I ended up doing some things that were auto racing related.
I never drove or anything but I was just involved in it and to do this day I’m still involved doing some marketing work for Caterpillar.
