Proctor said he is pro-life and a supporter of Second Amendment rights. He opposes municipalities and counties adopting sanctuary policies with respect to immigration.
Proctor said vocational education initiatives are needed for economic development and to improve opportunities for people lacking a college education. He said he wants to ensure teacher pay in the state is at least on par with the national average.
What experiences and qualities would make you an effective representative of Catawba and Alexander counties?
I have dealt in many business situations. I have dealt with many employees. I have dealt in a truthful and honest (way), I’ve dealt with integrity, dealt with what is fair and doing the right thing. I think honesty and integrity, doing the right thing – it doesn’t change in politics. You treat people fairly and honestly and you get better results.
The General Assembly needs business people. It’s a matter of spending money and it’s a matter of budgeting.
What is the greatest challenge this district faces and what would you like to see done to address that challenge?
I think the challenge right now is the budget from the General Assembly has not been passed. We’re sort of operating in limbo.
Gov. Cooper has staked out his position. The General Assembly passed by majority a good fiscal budget. The budget each year is increased based on cost of living and population growth, and I think that’s a very reasonable and fair way to approach the budget.
Gov. Cooper, he wants an uncontrollable Medicaid program. Obviously, you need to sit down and compromise between the governor and the General Assembly. I think you have to give from both parties but right now Gov. Cooper will not negotiate.
If you could see only one of your policy ideas become law, what would it be?
I think it would be to promote better education. Better education is the key to growing the economy; it’s the key to growing this area.
Local economy starts with better jobs. You have better jobs, you have better paying salaries, it attracts the young people to stay in the county and the area, Alexander and Catawba.
Would you say your views completely align with the views of the Republican Party or are there areas where your views deviate?
They’re mostly in line. I wouldn’t point out any particular issue.
