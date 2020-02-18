What qualities and experiences make you the best person in the race to represent the district in Washington and pass legislation that will benefit its people?
I would say lack of experience is my best qualification. Experienced politicians have made quite a mess of things.
I bring nothing to the table but a burning desire to serve the people of this district with honest representation.
What policies would you fight for if elected? Why is it important you fight for those specific policies?
Term limits for all elected federal officials. Build the wall, correct the deficiencies in our immigration system, and deport all persons in our country illegally.
Would you say you agree with President Trump when it comes to policy? Are there areas where you disagree? Please explain and be specific.
The president has yet to take an action or make a policy I disagree with.
Is there a policy or belief you could not compromise on? If so, what is the policy/belief and why is it important that you not compromise on it? If not, why not?
People who would put themselves in the position of elected service need to be held to high standards of personal integrity, honesty and ethics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.