NEWTON —Autumn is here and the leaves are beginning to fall. The city of Newton offers curbside leaf collection, which helps citizens dispose of their leaves while ensuring that storm drains remain unclogged. Leaf collection begins Oct. 28 and is scheduled to end Jan. 17.
The city will have two trucks operating this leaf season. Collection will begin at the south end of the city and the trucks will travel in a grid pattern. The trucks will run a route through the entire city and then will restart at the beginning of the route. The process will continue until leaf season is over. The city staff anticipates a route will require three weeks to complete.
To view a map of the leaf-collection route, visit www.newtonnc.gov and click “Curbside Leaf Collection” in the In the News section.
Residents are asked to ensure that tree limbs, sticks and metal are removed from the leaf piles. Yard debris other than leaves will clog or damage the machine, slowing the collection process.
Also, keep leaves out of the roads by raking them behind the curb. Leaves should be placed in the utility strip adjoining your property. Leaves placed behind the sidewalk or in ditches will not be collected. The vacuum truck cannot reach leaves that are raked beside parked cars.
For more information, call the Newton Public Works and Utilities Department at 828-695-4310.
