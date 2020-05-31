Creativity, open mind help when entertaining youngsters

On a couple of occasions while walking around my neighborhood, I’ve noticed a young woman standing in her yard or sitting on her porch, two little children in tow. She appeared both times to be at a loss as to how to entertain the young boy and girl. Maybe not so much at a loss as possibly simply out of ideas. I didn’t stop to talk. You know, social distancing and all that. I didn’t want to scare her, and I didn’t want to yell suggestions from the road.
I’ve been trying to think of a way to help her and all the other moms and dads and grandparents who’ve had day cares, half-day preschools, grocery store outings, Chuck E. Cheese lunches, indoor play areas, and mornings in the park ripped from their schedules. Even the cleverest toddler entertainer/educator has only so many schemes up her sleeve.
Soon after sheltering at home became a reality around mid-March, my daughter, Sarah Dorrier, began posting photos and videos of her twin 2-year-old boys participating in activities she planned. I asked her to tell me about some of the projects.
The first thing she and the boys did was put a variety of vegetable seeds in egg cartons with a little potting soil in each egg slot. They examined the cartons daily, looking for seedlings. The boys especially enjoyed using squirt bottles to water the dirt-filled cartons. “We ended up having to order more squirt bottles so everyone had his own,” said Sarah. “When the bottles arrived, the boys were excited to use them, but it was raining outside, and the seedlings had had enough water, so the three of us got into the shower stall and squirted each other until we all ran out of water.”
With seedlings having appeared, the trio planted them outside, creating three garden beds. “The boys helped with digging and planting. They have their own shovels. Every day we get our watering cans and water the plants. We haven’t had all the rain like North Carolina.” The Dorriers, including Sarah, the boys, and dad Reese Dorrier, live near the South Carolina coast.
“They help weed,” Sarah pointed out, “but [Beck and Sam] are mostly just good at watering and running through the sprinkler.” One thing they’re not good at is waiting for plants to mature. They’ve been eating immature grapes, tiny basil leaves, mint, and blackberries.
Sarah added that for someone at home alone with twin boys, a warm sunny day is a blessing and a fenced backyard is a must. Sarah shared that one of her neighbors noticed all the activity in the backyard and must have taken pity on Sarah’s nonstop need to entertain the boys because the neighbor began throwing items over the fence. “One was a cup holder,” said Sarah, “so [Beck and Sam], without suggestion, set up a lounging area.” They included children’s chairs, drinks, and a potted plant they dragged to the site.
Easter was during quarantine so Sarah engineered multiple egg hunts and various activities with the eggs, such as sorting them according to color. “The boys aren’t very good at hiding eggs. They hide them in the same places over and over again,” Sarah explained, saying they do the same when they play hide-and-go-seek. They enjoy it just the same, and it gives them a reason to practice counting to 10. One child has mastered it; the other starts out OK — one, two, three — but then jumps to five, triples number seven, and then jumps to 11. “He occasionally throws in eight and nine,” Sarah reported.
Rain does come to the coast sometimes, so planned indoor activities make life easier. During one, the boys drew with Crayola markers on big white pieces of paper and then used paint brushes dipped in water to “paint” over their drawings to make them run.
Sarah’s stained-glass project demonstrated how different a pair of identical twins can be. She attached two 10-by-10-inch pieces of clear contact paper, sticky side out, to the wall and then gave each boy a container of 1-by-1-inch squares of various colored tissue paper. After instructing Beck and Sam to attach the squares to the contact paper, they commenced work.
“It was interesting how differently they approached the project,” said Sarah. “How purposefully Beck attached his, and he had no pieces on the floor.” He pulled one piece at a time from his bucket.
Sam, on the other hand, took handfuls of tissue squares and “smashed them onto the tacky side, letting most fall to the floor.”
When finished, Sarah affixed the “stained glasses” to a sunny window. Beck’s finished project was tidy; Sam’s was thought-provoking.
Sarah said she has “a massive collection of large plastic containers that yogurt came in,” so the many lids became Frisbees. She attached a bottomless box partway up a wall at the bottom of a set of stairs. The boys sat on the top step and tossed the lids into the “goal.” Sarah said, “I think maybe this one was Sam’s idea.”
My favorite was when she gave each child a pair of kitchen tongs and a pile of small plastic letters. They had to grab a letter with the tongs and put it into a container. Sam excelled at it. Beck, the perfectionist, got a little frustrated when he couldn’t get his tongs to cooperate.
For another task, Sarah used blue painter’s tape on finger-paint paper to create letters, starting with a big S for Sam and a big B for Beck. She connected one paper to one side of a double-sided children’s easel and then did the same on the other side Next, each child received one pot of a primary color of watercolor paint and a brush and began painting all over and around his letter. After a few moments, the boys traded paint and continued their masterpieces.
Once dry, Sarah, Beck, and Sam peeled off the painter’s tape, revealing a white letter in the middle of each painting. This continued for days until both twins had completed paintings for each letter of their name. Sam worked on an “and” sign when Beck painted his “k.”
Sarah said the boys took ownership of their letters and now both point out their letters in words they see. “We’ve had several friends who’ve seen this video and repeated the project with their children.”
On another sunny day, Sarah connected PVC pipes to create two large L’s that she turned upside-down and then fastened with zip ties to the fence. From the end of each short section she hung lightweight balls with string. She gave the boys tennis rackets, golf clubs, and sticks to bat the balls. Sarah did say that many repairs to the L’s had to be made during the whacking sessions.
A hot day gives rise to water fun and wading pool activities. And to little boys who like to “fish,” there’s nothing like dropping a plastic covered leaf hanging from a stick into a kiddie pool and pretending to catch “the big one.” Said Sarah, “They’d put the ‘fish’ already caught — already at the end of the stick — into the water and laugh and pull it out and yell, ‘I got one!’ They really liked that and did it all morning.”
Next day, lots of lightweight balls went into the same pool, and with fishing nets, Beck and Sam did a little more “fishing.”
Sarah’s final suggestion for anyone doing projects with any age, but especially small children is “don’t have any expectations of what it will look like when they’re done. You can’t force a project on a 2-year-old any more than you can force them to pee in the potty.”
Another story for another day.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!