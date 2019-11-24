Beautification

HICKORY — The Community Appearance Commission recognized recipients of the 2019 Beautification Awards at a reception on Nov. 18 in the Atrium at City Hall, located at 76 North Center St.

Each year, the commission accepts nominations from the community and presents awards to individuals and groups who have made an outstanding effort in crafting, developing, and maintaining a beautiful property either through landscaping or renovations and/or restorations to a building within the city of Hickory limits.

Following are the 2019 Beautification Awards winners:

Residential Landscape

» Cameron Cook and Nevin Stockhouse — 2035 11th St. Court NW

» Cliff Moone — 4340 North Center St., No. 304

Residential Restoration

» Greg and Beth Shauble — 438 Third Ave. SE

• Stuart and Katherine Mull — 605 Third Ave. NW

Residential Renovation

» Todd and Tammy Hefner — 884 Sixth St. NW

» Kurt and Cheryl Holtzclaw — 2024 Fifth St. Place NW

Non-Residential Restoration

» Wendy’s — 1311 Second St. NE

Non-Residential Landscape

» SALT Block Foundation — 243 Third Ave. NE

Special Award

» Exodus Homes — 122 Eighth Ave. Drive SW

» Exodus Homes — 123 Eighth Ave. Drive SW

The mission of the Community Appearance Commission is to enhance the appearance of the City of Hickory by advising on, and implementing programs of general community beautification. Members help coordinate the activities of individuals, agencies and organizations, public and private, whose plans, activities, and programs bear upon the appearance of the City.

For more information about the Community Appearance Commission and its Beautification Awards, call 828-323-7422.

