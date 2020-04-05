What a day, what a week, what a month, what a year, what a decade, all rolled up in less than three months. As things change, day by day, one thing continues on ... spring.
Spring is contagious, but in a good way, and I always see the fever at the garden center this time of year. This week has had a different feel to it. The warm weather has had an irresistible pull, which is hard to ignore and the inability of some, to go to work, have people looking for a way to expend pent-up energy.
Some come out to purchase, others just to wander, some with their children to give them fresh air. I have had people come by just to sit on the benches and enjoy the sound of birds, watching bees fly, from bloom to bloom or take in the sweet scent of spring. I have had couples, pencil sketches in hand, planning yard projects to fill their time. There have been long discussions about the benefits of native plants, if boxwoods smell good (50/50 split on that one), and why do people with shade, always want sun and vice versa.
The conversations about current situations have been much shorter. Friendships are forming, just with some temporary distance between them.
We watch the news and sadness descends, but one glance out the window, reminds us that life goes on, new growth is on the tip of everything, there is no stopping it. It reminds us of ourselves.
We have heard the phrase, “Hope springs eternal,” but, perhaps it should be “Spring: eternal hope.”
