HICKORY — All over Catawba County, an effort to collect gently used coats and warm clothing, like gloves and scarves began Thursday and will continue through Dec. 6.
All schools in the Hickory Public Schools, the Newton-Conover Schools and Catawba County Schools along with Valley Hills Mall are serving as drop-off points. The United Way and area dry cleaners are also partners in the effort.
Over the six-year history of this collection effort, Project Warmth, more than 12,000 coats and items of warm clothing have been donated and distributed to children and adults who need a warm coat.
The public can drop off donated coats at the following dry cleaners: A Cleaner World, Highland Cleaning Center, Kelley’s Village Cleaners, Professional Cleaners, Quality Cleaners & Laundry, Wykes’ Cleaners, Modern Cleaners and CV Cleaners.
Most of the donated items will be distributed at the Christmas Bureau on Dec. 16-17. Area schools that need coats for students and people coming to The Salvation Army Crisis Help Center can get warm clothing from these donated items.
The Salvation Army and Valley Hills Mall underwrite the cost of the effort and thank the community for their strong support over the past years.
