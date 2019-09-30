HICKORY - Author Jack Grossman will provide a program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Grossman will discuss the journey of writing his book, "Child of the Forest" (2018), which he co-authored with James Buchanan.
Mooresville resident Grossman has received numerous humanitarian awards and is a Founding and Legacy Board Member of Dove House Children's Advocacy Center in Statesville.
The program features an author talk exploring the themes of his Holocaust-era novel with time for audience questions and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase.
"Child of the Forest" follows the true-life experiences of a young girl caught up in the Nazi invasion of her small town in Eastern Poland. Escaping the Horochów ghetto was just the beginning for 12-year-old Musia Perlmutter. Alone, starving, freezing at times, and running and hiding for her life, Musia sought refuge in the forest for two years while Holocaust death camps loomed nearby. Based on the true story and tribulations of Shulamit "Musia" Perlmutter, it stands as a memorial to her extraordinary courage.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.