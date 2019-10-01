The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Sept. 18 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Street Photography/Urban Landscape”.
Winners from the Sept. 18 competition are:
First place, Doreen Sugierski image entitled “Charlotte Night Skyline”
Second place, Doreen Sugierski image entitled “Union Station Denver”
Third place, Tom Devlin image entitled “Orchestral Laser Show”
Fourth place, Ravi Patel image entitled “Tourists Galore”
The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year.
Upcoming meetings are as follows:
Oct. 2, print competition open (this year)
Oct. 5, field trip to Henry River Mill Village
Oct. 16, projection dompetition with topic of “Roads and Bridges”
Oct. 20, field trip to Old Salem/Winston-Salem
The public is invited to attend. Membership is not required. More information can be obtained from the club’s website at www.cvcameraclub.org or by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president. at dwkiser@gmail.com.
