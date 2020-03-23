A Catawba man is facing charges of breaking into a home and stealing prescription medications, tools and cash.
Jack Allen Leatherman, 39, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the homeowner left his home early Thursday to take his wife to work and came home to find his residence had been broken into. The home is in the 500 block of Williamson Road in Mooresville.
After an investigation, detectives identified Leatherman as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest, Campbell said.
He was arrested later Thursday.
Leatherman’s criminal history includes misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, larceny, assault and battery, possession of marijuana, intoxicated and disruptive and driving-related charges.
