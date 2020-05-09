Mother’s Day for me has always been bittersweet ever since my mother gained her heavenly wings many years ago. I have two beautiful children, Ariel and Malcolm. Ariel is a college student who has been home for at least six weeks now doing distance learning which she “didn’t sign up for.” Malcolm is distance learning at home as a high-schooler. My husband, Dirk and I work hard at our business, Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary here in Hickory. Dirk and our children have always provided me with gifts, cards, and dinner (always prepared at home since Dirk hates long lines) for Mother’s Day. Of course they are asking me what is it I want for this special day. This year my request to them has been let’s just love on one another more.
During this COVID 19 pandemic, I, being an essential employee, have felt so blessed when I leave my workplace, Catawba Valley Health System, and go home to my loving family. I am a Registered Nurse. I shower and change and spend as much time with them as possible. I am so thankful that I make it home still healthy and whole.... thankful that I come home to healthy and whole family members. So this Mother’s Day, we will spend time together sheltered in place. There is no other place I would want to be. I thank God that we are able to use this time with thankful hearts loving on each other. No gifts are required, God paid it all! We are just going to rest in his provisions!
