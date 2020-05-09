Unfortunately, we will not be able to get together in person due to the risk of COVID infection. Between our family’s essential workers still working full-time and others’with existing health conditions, the risks are too great for a face-to-face gathering.
We’ll be “meeting” online virtually to share lunch and conversation on Mother’s Day. It will be a different celebration than our usual family gathering at Mom’s house, but perhaps not as different as most folks will experience. Our mother has never liked going out to eat on Mother’s Day due to the crowds and long waits at restaurants. So her annual request has always been for everyone to come over and we get take-out! Thank heavens for today’s technology, like Zoom and Group Facetime, which allows us to stay in audio and video contact! I think everyone will be somewhat sad to not celebrate Mother’s Day in person, but I’m just so grateful to still have my mother with us. I recognize so many others are not as fortunate. My sisters and I are blessed.
