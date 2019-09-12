Caldwell Hospice offers help with grief
LENOIR — How do you help someone who is grieving? What do you say? What should you not say? An upcoming community workshop from Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care answers those and other questions with practical guidance on providing support and encouragement to a grieving person.
“I Just Want to Help” will be presented from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, 1002 Ashe Ave., Lenoir. Caldwell Hospice Chaplain John Robbins, MDiv, BCCC, will facilitate the workshop.
Caldwell Hospice is committed to providing community grief services to anyone who needs and wants help in coping with their grief, including those with no hospice affiliation. This workshop is one of many grief services made possible through the support of the community.
To enroll in this limited seating educational event, RSVP by calling 828-754-0101, emailing ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org, or visiting www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.
